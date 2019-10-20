"Senior Pick of the Patch & Square Dance" was the theme of the 24th Annual Portage County Senior Celebration, which was hosted by the Portage Senior Service Network at The Underwood Hall – Kent American Legion. The hall was beautifully decorated in fall colors, pumpkins and mums as seniors enjoyed a square dance performed by The Circulators, several in attendance had the opportunity to dance as well. The day was complete with a luncheon and awards were given to seniors who go above and beyond to make the lives of others better in Portage County.



The 24th Hall of Fame honorees were:



• Virginia Mills, for exceptional work with youth children teaching them to love Latin and French. "We were blessed to be able to award Ms. Mills with this plaque as she just celebrated her 105th Birthday," said Paula Baughman, PSSN president.



• Pastor Paul Phillips, Liberty Bible Church, for his outstanding service to the community and his "Keep on Keeping on" type of positivity that continues to put his community and their needs above his own.



• Allen and Sally Kelly were honored with the Senior Service Award for Couples this year for their outstanding service work with the community. They are no strangers to volunteerism as they helped at the Porthouse Theatre, University Hospitals and Akron Civic Theatre.



• Rich McClellan, director of veterans services, was awarded for his outstanding caring for our veterans of Portage County. Each year the Portage Senior Service Network, PSSN, awards a senior professional who has helped within the senior community. McClellan served with the United States Navy for 22 years and led the service with the Pledge of Allegiance.



Seniors enjoyed the day and each one in attendance was able to go home with a bag full of goodies and many won raffle prizes. Portage Senior Service Network is made up of members from area senior service businesses and meet the fourth Thursday of the month. The network plans events for seniors and helps within the communities to provide a more senior friendly county. If you would like to be a part of this important network, contact President Paula Baughman at Home Instead Senior Care, 330-297-1700 or Vice President Marcy Schulman at The Alzheimer’s Association, 234-284-2755.