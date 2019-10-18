AURORA
Cynthia A. Patrick and Susan M. Vidd to Ryan J. and Rachel Vidd, 803 Nautilus Trail, $160,000
Peter K. and Carolyn E. Potchen to Stephen Paul Curry, 565 Oakmont Lane, $460,000
William Monahan and Claire Hollywood to Tyler and Elizabeth Munn, 76 New Hudson Road, $265,000
BRIMFIELD
Adam Simms to Matthew Raymond and Jacquelyn R. Pruszynski, 3860 Selnik Road, $180,000
Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd. to Anthony A. Martin, 3754 Boydell Road, $199,900
William J. and Bobbie Maxine Jones to Stephen J. Kern and Michelle D. Holt, 1375 Arcadia Road, $105,500
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP
Huntington National Bank to Johnny M. and Carol S. Dorscher, 6508 W. Shore, $136,000
KENT
Foster G. Ewing to Logan W. and Jessica L. Tiller, 702 Beryl Drive, $162,000
US National Bank to Daniel and Traci Jaffray, 416 E. Summit St., $63,000
David K. and Emily L. Schmader to William P. Marshall and Kathleen M. Clyde, 456 Harvey St., $219,000
RANDOLPH
Michael Ellis to Andrew D. Shutler II, 2552 Ranfield Road, $200,000
RAVENNA
Jordan Miller to Trey M. Graf, 1053 Sunnywood Lane, $139,000
Kelly J. Vanbuskirk to Kyle A. Long and Raquel L. Wiggins, 465 Woodland St., $202,500
ROOTSTOWN
Lewis B. and Joyce A. Willis to Christopher Sr. and Arvie M. Rucker, 4871 Kelly Ave., $224,900
SHALERSVILLE
Talan Properties Ltd. to Chad V. and Amanda I. Burnett, 2662 Notle St., $138,800
STREETSBORO
Ronald L. Perrett to Michelle Peterson, 784 Fronek Road, $190,000
Aaron A. Griffin to Austin L. Hladky, 1286 Frost Road, $115,000
Joshua W. Hunter to Bryan S. Orr and Elisabeth J. Woods, 9615 Seminole Trail, $169,999
Shirley A. Ross to Auston and Chelsea Reaser, 1155 Adena Circle, $195,000
Linda S. Barlett to Liam J. and Denise E. Lowery, 9180 St. Nicholas Drive, $141,500
Sean M. and Ashley R. Dobbins to Christopher T. and Kimberly H. Dubensky, 1460 Crescent Drive, $259,000
Anna Epelman to Kathleen D. Miller, 8840 Route 14, $142,000
Christopher T. and Kimberly H. Dubensky to Katherine Barnes, 1988 Gates Ave., $159,900
Brad J. and Jamie M. Vrudney to Mingliang Xie, 2221 Timber Ridge Trail, $324,000
SUFFIELD
John Hunter Fontello and Delaina S. Morgan to Melissa L. Kohely, 1491 Galaxy Drive, $128,500
Jason Purkey and Cynthia L. Patterson to Randall N. Jr. and Cassidy J. Baker, 378 Hutchison, $226,002
WINDHAM
Katherine Allen to Candace D. Barnes, 9919 Route 303, $85,000
Pauline E. Shaffer to Karla C. Mohler, 9120 Oak Circle, $57,000