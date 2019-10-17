United Way’s Friends and Neighbor is hosting a Recovery Celebration Oct. 19, at the Cambridge City Park in the big pavilion from 4 to 7 p.m.,



The event, sponsored by Cedar Ridge Behavioral Health Solutions and intended to create community connections, will feature a bounce house, giant Jenga, putt-putt golf, horseshoes, corn hole and other games and prizes.



The family friendly festival is a safe and sober event that is open to the community will be held rain or shine and have will have agency information for those in need.



"Part of United Way's mission is to create programs where gaps exist. We see a great, coordinated effort in the community helping those with addictions to receive treatment. But, there was a recurring gap we were hearing from those entering long-term recovery, and that is for them to find new and meaningful ways to reconnect to their community," Stephanie Laube, executive director, United Way of Guernsey and Noble Counties said in a news release.



According to Laube, there were many times when during conversations with those coming to United Way for assistance where they discovered that while they were able to help with providing resources/contacts for food, housing, clothes, etc., they had no way of meeting the most that seem would repeatedly come up and that was the need for social, sober, community events held in a safe atmosphere.



The United Way organization was able to bring together people in long term recovery, those working with individuals in long term recovery and interested community members to form the Friends and Neighbors committee which has created a goal to coordinate events and activities to bridge a gap and allow those in active recovery to form to form new and meaningful relationships with their community.



According to Laube, the organization is not a replacement for Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) or Narcotics Anonymous (NA).



"These are vital and different from what Friends and Neighbors is done," Laube said. "With United Way's Friends and Neighbors, we are creating a variety of events in all three counties we serve (Guernsey, Monroe and Noble) for anyone in the community to attend - - whether or not they are in recovery.We hope this provides a way for people to make new, health friendships, have fun without alcohol or other substances and ultimately to strengthen the sense of well-being in our communities."



So far, the committee has organized several community picnics/cookouts over the summer in each of the counties they serve and are looking forward to hosting the inaugural Fall Recovery Festival, which the committee plans to make an annual event.



The committee which runs solely on volunteers with a zero budget, saw an immediate need and responded to it. They are in need of committed volunteers and event sponsors. The committee also needs the community to come together and help celebrate those in recovery and make everyone feel like a welcome member of the community.