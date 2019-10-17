Ten-year-old Hattie was bubbling over with excitement as she waited on the mailman. She was expecting a box of books from Cleveland. Her aunt often sent her new books. Sometimes she included an autographed book, whose famous author she had met at a department store book signing. In her letter last week, she told Hattie to expect a box this week. Hattie watched every day for the mail, but so far, no books. Today is there a box? Yes, there is!



Quickly, she grabbed her coat, raced up the steps, and crossed the road to the mailbox. She found that the box was too heavy for her to carry. Looking around, she saw Grandpa heading her way, pulling her little red wagon and hollering, "Wait, wait. I am coming to help." When they got to the porch, Grandpa opened the box with his penknife. There on the top was a "Little House" book by Laura Ingalls Wilder. This was Hattie’s favorite series. The other books in the box were by authors new to Hattie, so she kept the Wilder book out to read.



Grandpa carried the box into the house and Hattie settled on the swing to read the "Little House on the Prairie."



Grandpa hid the box in his closet, telling her mother, "You’ll not get any work out of her if she has all of these books to read at once." Mother agreed.



As you can tell, this was before the internet. You can now order books from Amazon and they are delivered to your Kindle immediately.



Back in the forties, there were few bookstores. The one known to Hattie was Bud’s News on Wheeling Avenue. They carried Carolyn Keen mystery books and all kinds of comics, as well as the daily newspapers. Hattie was fortunate to have a family who realized the importance of reading. Today, her Kindle is always loaded with the new bestsellers. No longer does she have to wait on snail mail. Tap an app and there it is.