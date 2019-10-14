• On 9/26/19 at 3:41 am, Police responded to the area of East Washington Street for a loose dog complaint.



• On 9/25/19 at 1:35 am, Police attempted to locate a vehicle that was traveling on North Mount Vernon Avenue that had a suicidal occupant. Police eventually located the vehicle/occupant and the individual was transported to the hospital.



• On 9/27/19 at 6:49 pm, Police performed a welfare check in the 200 block of North Water Street. Everything was found to be OK.



• On 9/28/19 at 11:49 pm, Police responded to 607 N. Spring St. for a possible disturbance/domestic dispute. Joseph Robinson, 22 of Brook Park, was arrested and charged with domestic violence.



• On 9/29/19 at 12:16 am, Police responded to Beano’s Buckeye Ballroom for a male that had passed out and hit his head. Loudonville EMS also responded.



• On 9/29/19 at 11:12 am, Police responded to 204 S. Wood St. to investigate a stolen scooter complaint. Investigation is still pending.



• On 9/29/19 at 6:25 pm, Police investigated a suspicious person complaint at the Budd School.



• On 9/30/19 at 10:27 am, Police responded to S. Market St. to investigate a report of stolen yard signs.



• On 9/30/19 at 3:19 am, Police responded to the 600 block of East Washington St. to investigate a call about a prowler in the area.



• On 9/30/19 at 10:45 am, Police responded to a residential alarm drop in the 500 block of Snyder Drive. Everything was found to be OK.



• On 10/1/19 at 1:29 pm, Police responded to the 300 block of North Spring Street to assist Loudonville EMS with a female lying on the ground and bleeding.



• On 10/1/19 at 12:45 pm, Police responded to 515 E. Main St. for a barking dog complaint.



• On 10/1/19 at 1:14 pm, Police responded to the River Run Canoe Livery to investigate a call about a suspicious vehicle.



• On 9/30/19 at 3:28 pm, Police responded to the Budd School to assist Loudonville EMS with a call.



• On 9/30/19 at 6:10 pm, Police responded to 430 S. Water St. and also the Franklin Apartments to attempt to locate a man who had a felony warrant. The man was unable to be located.



• On 9/30/19 at 10:32 pm, Police responded to 208 S. Water St. to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle.



• On 9/30/19 at 11:20 am, Police received a call from Cal Hans Ford about a person who had called their business to harass/threaten an employee. Police responded and were able to identify the individual making the calls.



• On 9/30/19 at 1:30 am, a Millersburg man was cited for a stop sign violation at East Bustle Street and South Wood Street.



• On 10/1/19 at 6:06 pm, Police responded to East Pendleton Street and South Wood Street for an animal complaint.



• On 10/1/19 at 5:41 pm, Police responded to the area of N Water Street and W Main Street for reports of a male that fell and is now unconscious. Loudonville EMS also responded.



• On 10/1/19 at 8:49 pm, Police responded to a road rage incident on South Market Street.



• On 10/1/19 at 6:11 pm, a Columbus woman was cited for speed on South Mount Vernon Avenue near Tanya Terrace.



• On 10/1/19 at 1:53 am, a Mount Vernon woman was cited for a stop sign violation at East Bustle Street and South Union Street.



• On 10/1/19 at 6:15 pm, Police responded to 116 N. Pleasant St. to take a report of property damage caused by a vehicle.



• On 10/2/19 at 3:02pm, Police responded to S. Market St. near McDonald’s for a disabled semi-truck in the roadway. The roadway was eventually cleared for traffic.



• On 10/2/19 at 4:48 pm, Police responded to 130 N. Union St. for an open burn complaint.



• On 10/2/19 at 5:21 pm, Police were called to check the area of North Union Street near the corporation limits for a vehicle that was being operated in a reckless manner. Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.



• On 10/2/19 at 3:27 pm, Police transported Heidi Catherman to the Ashland County Jail on a Loudonville PD arrest warrant.



• On 10/2/19 at 9:32 am, a Nashville woman was cited for a stop sign violation at East Bustle Street and South Union Street.



• On 10/2/19 at 10:27 pm, a Senecaville man was cited for stopping vehicle/slow speeds on W Main Street and Spring Street.



• On 10/2/19 at 10:28 pm, Police investigated a report of juveniles riding their bikes on the roof of the Loudonville Museum.



• On 10/2/19 at 3:05 pm, Police responded to an obstructed roadway complaint on W North Park Place. The roadway was able to be cleared.



• On 10/2/19 at 3:17 am, Police responded to the area near McDonald’s for a vehicle that was being operated recklessly. The vehicle was located and a traffic stop made. It was found that the driver was having a medical emergency and the driver was transported to the hospital.



• On 10/2/19 at 3:30 am, Police responded to the area near 124 S. Water St. to investigate a report of suspicious people in the Street Fair area.



• On 10/3/19 at 8:01 pm, Police responded to a report of a transformer on fire in the 100 block of S Water Street. The Fire Department and Ohio Edison also responded.



• On 10/3/19 at 9:34 am, Police responded to a parking problem at 165 N. Water St.



• On 10/3/19 at 11:32 am, Police responded to the Copper Top Gallery to investigate a report of vandalism.



• On 10/3/19 at 1:29 pm, lost property was recovered on Wally Road.



• On 10/3/19 at 7:07 pm, a citizen reported to Police that there was a verbal argument/disturbance near the public restrooms in town. Police responded to the scene but were unable to locate any disturbances.



• On 10/3/19 at 7:14 pm, Police responded to Taco Bell for a disturbance call involving multiple people. All parties were warned about their disorderly behavior.



• On 10/3/19 at 9:31 pm, Police responded to the Loudonville Street Fair Arcade for a report of juveniles actively engaged in a physical fight. Once Police arrived on scene, an investigation was conducted.



• On 10/3/19 at 11:27 pm, Police responded to 229 N Water Street for a 911 hang up call. Everything was found to be okay.



• On 10/4/19 at 6:07 pm, a Coshocton man was cited for driving under suspension, failure to reinstate license, and headlights at E Main Street and Union Street.



• On 10/4/19 at 6:58 pm, Police investigated a welfare check call at 230 N. Water St.



• On 10/4/19 at 7:57 pm, a Columbus man was cited for failure to reinstate license and expired license plates on N. Union St. and E. Washington St.



• On 10/4/19 at 7:08 pm, a Wooster man was cited for squealing tires on East Washington Street and North Adams Street.



• On 10/5/19 at 12:24 am, Police responded to 203 S. Water St. for a report of people using illegal drugs/narcotics. Nothing illegal was found after investigation.



• On 10/5/19 at 3:05 am, Police responded to 138 N. Spring St. to investigate a noise complaint. Everyone at the residence advised they would keep it down.



• On 10/5/19 at 4:08 pm, a Mansfield man was cited for driving under a non-compliance suspension, expired license plates and right of way rule at stop signs. This occurred at Mount Vernon Avenue and West Main Street.



• On 10/5/19 at 3:21 am, Police responded to West Main Street near Brentwood Drive to investigate a report of an intoxicated male in the area causing problems.



• On 10/5/19 at 12:40 pm, Police responded to an animal complaint near 217 N. Spring St.



• On 10/5/19 at 5:20 pm, a Mansfield woman was cited for speed on Wally Road in the 500 block.



• On 10/5/19 at 8:15 pm, a Lakeville woman was cited for probationary license restrictions violation and mufflers at East Bustle Street and South Wood Street.



• On 10/5/19 at 7:06 pm, Police responded to a two vehicle injury crash at North Union Street and East Butler Street. A Willard man was eventually cited for failure to yield right of way when turning left.



• On 10/5/19 at 6:34 pm, Police responded to the area near 141 N. Spring St. for a parking problem complaint.



• On 10/5/19 at 10:23 pm, a Big Prairie man was cited for expired license plates on North Union Street and East Washington Street.



• On 10/5/19 at 2:38 am, a Mentor man was arrested and charged with OVI, driving under suspension and display of license plates. This occurred on North Spring Street and West Washington Street.