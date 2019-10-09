The King Pumpkin at the 2019 Barnesville Pumpkin Festival was sold at auction Saturday night for $8,000. Thirty-two local business owners went together to make the purchase. They include: Ralph Anderson, Anson Leasing and A&A Construction; Brad Hudson, Art Works; Susan Lapham, Avenues of Barnesville and Blue Moon Tavern; Dave Reed, Barnesville Elks; Larry Conway, Benno Rick Bostic Jr., Bostic Concrete; Pam and Mel Milburn, Chase Milburn and Mindy Johnson, Campbell Plumly Milburn Funeral Home; Justin Moore, Captina Produce; Dave Cook, Cook Excavating; Archie and Janet DiRusso, DiRusso's Sausage; Amanda Fisher, Fisher Family and Sport Chiropractic; Dave Derhammer, Hammer Industries; Jimmy and Paula Grear, Harrison House Apartments; Jim Jones, Hissom's Service Center; Scott Moore, J-Mo's Meats; Roy Hershberger, Joe's Tire Pros; Jim and Jody Jones; Kim and Jewett Stephen, Kemp Insurance; John and T.J. Jefferis, KFC/A&W; Randy Kissel, Kissel Amusements; William A Know, CPA; Willard Fries, Koler Concessions; Sally McKenzie and Tom Bennett, MacKenzie Manage4ment; Liz and Tim McKelvey; Riesbeck's Food Markets; Terry Smith, Smitty's Septic Systems; VFW Barnesville Post 2792; John and Melissa Rataiczak, WesBanco; Tracy Craig and Helen Carpenter, Woodsfield Savings Bank; Baker Home Improvements; Buckeye Steel and one anonymous donor.