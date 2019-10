The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is opening the new part of the Portage County jail to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19.



Sheriff David Doak said he wanted to give the public an idea of what the new jail looked like and have people tour the new facility.



"You can take a look at what your tax dollars are paying for," he said.



Contact the sheriff’s office at 330-296-5100 for more information.