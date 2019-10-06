The Spencer Township Trustees met Sept. 16 with Trustees Mark Roberts, Eric Poland and Brad West present along with Fiscal Officer Darlene Miser. Bills totaling $24,907.99 were presented and approved for payment. Correspondences included: GrassRoots Clippings, legislative alerts, MWG letter, Ohio Department of Taxation information and information from Joel Blue, Guernsey County Prosecutor.



The trustees discussed the finishing of this year’s Chip n Seal project. A resolution was passed to accept local government funds for the year 2020. The trustees approved the ballot language for the upcoming fire levy.



The next regular meeting of the Spencer Township Trustees will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the township hall located on Mill Street in Cumberland.



Cumberland Village Council



The Cumberland Village Council met Sept. 3, with Council Members Peggy Cunningham, Greg Thacker, Jeremiah Goldsberry and Jeff Tucker present. Also present were Mayor Shirley Rhinehart, Fiscal Officer Stephen Bradley and three village residents.



Bills totaling $12,060.29 were presented and approved for payment. Mayor Rhinehart reported that broken tree branches had been removed from East Main and Broad streets. A broken stop sign is in the process of being fixed. Weed eating has been done around the play pod in the Village Park. The Mayor reported that $969 was received from the bulk water station in August.



The open position of village administrator was discussed. Various avenues are being pursued to fill the position. Council member Thacker was going to check with the Ohio Municipal League to see what the village will need to do if a new administrator cannot be found.



Peggy Cunningham gave the ordinance committee report. She presented Ordinance 19-2019 pertaining to conduct within the village. The ordinance was passed.



Council discussed the mowing of various overgrown and trash covered properties. They also noted that some residents were still blowing grass clippings into the street which is against the law and a hazard to motorists.



Council passed an ordinance to transfer funds from the general fund to the fund for the building of a 24 x 36 pole barn. An update was given about getting a salt spreader for the village truck. The broken sewer pumps had been welded but still needed to be machined. Council was trying to get in contact with AEP to turn off power at the park so trees could be cut. It was noted that sludge needs to be hauled away from the waste water treatment plant.



Valley Grange



Valley Grange 1586, met Sept. 23, for a covered dish lunch. After lunch Master David Guinot presided over the business meeting. Several communications were read from the Ohio State Grange Master and secretary. Most of the communications centered around the upcoming Ohio State Grange Session.



Family activities director Betty Murphy told the grange about an adult care course that she and Joe Gildea were taking. The secretary noted that third quarter reports for 2019 would be sent to the State Grange. Members present voted to make a donation to the Ohio State Grange 2019 session to help wherever it is needed.



Lecturer Joe Gildea informed the grange that the National Grange Convention would be Nov. 5-9 in Minnesota. He spoke briefly about when the different co-ops were formed in the area and about "Grange Style: Living Off the Land".



During open forum between lunch and the meeting members discussed the lateness of the hay harvest, nontraditional uses for straw, the walnut crop, and what items are gluten free.



Valley Grange 1586 will meet again on Oct. 28 at noon in the Center United Methodist Church located on Cadiz Road (US 22) east of Cambridge. The grange will provide chicken, table ware, and coffee. Those attending should bring sides, salads, and desserts.



Upcoming eventsOct. 5 — There will be a Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cumberland United Methodist Church at the intersection of Main and Cambridge streets in Cumberland. The meal will be all you can eat spaghetti and is free to the public.



The Guernsey County Sheriff will answer questions at 4 p.m. There will be a K-9 demonstration at 6 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Valley Township and the Cumberland/Spencer Township Neighborhood Watches.



Please let the organizers know if you plan to attend by September 20 so they can have enough food. Please call Katrina at 740-509-3595 or Greg at 740-241-0615.



Oct. 7 — There will be a card making class at the Buffalo (Cumberland) Presbyterian Church from 1 to 3 pm. No skills or materials are needed. The cost is a $10 donation to the church.



October 8-9 — The SoutheEastern Ohio Joint Solid Waste Management District’s Recycling Trailer is scheduled to be at the Spencer Township Building on Mill Street in Cumberland. Please do not place trash in the trailer or leave items on the ground next to the trailer. The recycling trailer’s schedule is subject to change.



For information about what can and cannot be recycled go to this website - https://wasteabate.org/residential/ . Click on the button marked recycling information.



Wednesdays — There is a quilting group get together beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian church in Cumberland at the intersection of Main and Church streets.



Thursdays — Euchre is scheduled at the Chandlersville Community Building from 7 to 9 p.m. weather permitting. (The Community Building is the old Chandlersville School located on SR 146 in Chandlersville.)