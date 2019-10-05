Crestwood Middle school recently launched its engineering and entrepreneurship focused Exploring class, making it the first of its kind in Northeast Ohio.



Exploring is a Boy Scouts of America program that started as a way for high school students to learn about career options. After students as young as fifth grade expressed interest in the program, the national organization created a flexible program that could be offered at the middle school level, said Caroline Altizer, workforce development director for the Great Trail Council.



"I met with Superintendent [David] Toth at the end of last year to talk about connecting with the high school, and the conversation just spitballed into the middle school option," said Altizer, whose district covers Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Summit, Trumbull and northern Wayne counties.



This year, the course is being taught by engineering and math teacher Ed Judd, who adapted his pre-engineering curriculum for the Exploring class and added more lessons about entrepreneurship.



Currently, students are working on a computer-assisted design program called SketchUp to design chairs, dressers and other items, but they are most excited about a new business they started selling plastic "C" magnets to fellow middle school students.



"We have so many small businesses in Mantua. These people run their own businesses and many of the kids will take over mom and dad’s businesses. Hearing from someone other than mom and dad might encourage them. They’ll know how to work with money, doing an expense report, deposit slips, so its like reinforcing what some of these kids are going to wind up doing when they’re done," Judd said.



Judd creates the C magnets on three 3-D printers, each of which cost $189 and which he purchased using a $1,500 grant from the Rural Technology Fund. The 3-D printers emit no fumes and use polylactic acid, a corn syrup based plastic that costs $15 per kilogram.



"I wanted to pick something that wasn’t done before and I had to make sure I could do this myself, so I took one of the printers home over the summer," Judd said.



Through trial and error, he was able to create the C, and displays all of his attempts in his classroom to show the students that every business is a process.



"The first one was awful, but that’s the design process. I had to keep making adjustments and I’m not going to sell the bad ones, but it shows the kids when you make a business you’re going to have junk. You’ll have stuff that doesn’t go right," he said.



Judd was planning to have the students work on the 3-D printers this past week, but prior to that, students maintained the business by creating order forms and spreadsheets and processing and filling orders.



"We mark if they paid with a check, the check number and what color they order. So this order is for two red ones and it calculates to $10 because each is $5," eighth-grader Lainey Kimball-Thomas explained.



Profits go into a special fund set up for the class and will be spent on more equipment, including additional plastics and potentially a wood router. The class is also aided by Amanda Stanley’s resource classroom, which serves students with special needs.



"[Judd’s students] bring them to us and we put the magnets on the back and ship them back. They’re having a great time with it. We have a lot of students with different motor needs, fine or large, so it’s nice they’re able to practice putting the magnets on, and they love being included in things like that," Stanley said.



As it is the first trimester the class is being offered, the C’s are only for sale to middle school students, though Judd hopes that by next trimester, they will expand sales to the other buildings and to the general public at football or basketball games.



