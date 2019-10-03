NEW CONCORD — The Cardinal Chorale will share a special reunion concert titled Homeward Bound at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Muskingum University in New Concord. The concert is part of the Chorale’s 25th anniversary celebration weekend and is free to attend and open to the public.



Founded in 1995 by conductor Charles R. Snyder, The Cardinal Chorale, a select 48-voice traveling ensemble of high school and college singers, has sung for a number of state celebrations including the rededication of the Ohio Statehouse, three gubernatorial inaugurations, the state funeral for Governor James A. Rhodes, and the state’s Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration in Columbus. In the summer of 1998, the Chorale shared its musical magic on a concert tour of England, France, and Wales. The Chorale has sung for five OMEA (state music educators) Professional Development Conferences, and twice for the Ohio Choral Directors Association. ­



Snyder says that The Cardinal Chorale’s 25th anniversary seemed the perfect time to reconnect with the nearly 700 Chorale alumni. "There are around 150 alumni coming from seventeen states – as far away as California and Texas, as well as from Canada and England!" shared Snyder. "When members of the 2018 and 2019 Chorales join alumni for the second half of the concert, nearly 200 singers will be on the risers!"



The first half of the concert will feature songs from the repertoires of the 24-25 editions of the Chorale. The second half will be an ensemble of all Chorale members and alumni in attendance. The concert emcee will be Cabot Rea, retired music educator and Columbus newscaster.



The opening song on the second half is Derric Johnson’s arrangement of The Star-Spangled Banner, the first piece the Chorale performed. "We’ll also sing 12 other songs first performed in 1995 that have become a part of the Chorale’s musical heritage," said Snyder. "This Is My Father’s World was learned for the Chorale’s 1998 European tour and then became a tradition. Stars of Glory will feature three soloists who sang it as Chorale members: Todd Litman (1997), Nathan Shutt (2012) and Ryan Gildow (2019).



For the second half of the concert, Snyder chose 24 of their most requested songs. "With a combined repertoire of 498 songs, that was a challenge!" he exclaimed. "Since it’s our 25th anniversary celebration, we’ve also invited each of the Chorale’s assistant conductors and every accompanist over the years to be part of this celebration."



Snyder encourages previous and new Cardinal Chorale concert attendees to come to this special celebration concert. Audience members have described hearing the Chorale as: "Best choir concert I’ve ever attended!" "Beautiful voices, spectacular accompaniment, superb conducting, and a wide variety of musical styles — something for everyone."



"When members of the audience hear the Cardinal Chorale for the first time, and come up to talk after the concert, they often begin by saying things like ‘I was stunned’, ‘There’s something about their faces, their presence, their sound, that pulls listeners in’," shared Snyder. "I think it comes from a shared sense of purpose, enduring friendships, and genuine care for each other that makes their music so compelling. They’re not just singing notes and words, they’re expressing the message. You can hear it, and you can see it!



"No wonder I’ve been caught up in this work, this mission, for 25 years! I love their idealism, their compassion, their work ethic, their positive attitudes, and I love the way we bring hope through our songs."



Snyder formed The Cardinal Chorale in 1995 as an ensemble of the All-Ohio Youth Choir, and it was also an official part of the Ohio State Fair for the first few years. Since its formation, the Chorale has launched annual summer tours, raised Youth Choir scholarship money for singers, and served as the ‘go to’ choral ensemble for many State functions. In 2014 the Cardinal Chorale was incorporated by the State of Ohio.



"Now each Chorale begins its journey at the Cardinal Chorale Summer Music Workshop at Muskingum University," said Snyder. "The beautiful campus and air-conditioned rehearsal rooms provide the environment for musical excellence, and also give singers a taste of life on a college campus.



"The Chorale staff and I believe it is a strategic time to gather, celebrate the past, enjoy the present, and help ensure the future of the Chorale," continued Snyder "So much of what we are able to do is dependent upon others. We hope to encourage alumni to invite new singers to participate in the Chorale, to recruit new audience members, and to support the Chorale’s Music Workshop through their gifts. Sharing what we are doing now, and how they can be involved, is important to the continuation of this one-of-a-kind ensemble."



Snyder says that Muskingum University was the ideal location to hold this anniversary celebration. "While the Chorale has sung concerts at Muskingum University many times over the years, it is now our ‘home’," stated Snyder. "The Muskingum campus has several new world-class buildings, including Walter Hall, the music building. We want to show Chorale alumni where each Chorale has met and rehearsed since 2015."



The Homeward Bound Cardinal Chorale Concert will be held at the Anne C. Steele Center at Muskingum University, 163 Stormont Street, New Concord. OH. Free parking is available near the Center. The concert is free to attend and open to the public; an offering will be received to help further the Chorale’s mission.



For more information about the Cardinal Chorale or the concert, call 740-623-0554, email thecardinalchorale@gmail.com; or find them online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or at www.thecardinalchorale.com.