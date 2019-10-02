BRIDGEPORT — Belmont County Right to Life (www.belmontcountyrighttolife.org) will host the annual Life Chain in Bridgeport on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 6.



This is a non-denominational, non-political gathering. There will be no collection of money and no personal confrontations. They’ll provide signs to be held and we’ll meet rain or shine! They'll meet at the small park at the Bridgeport fountain, (intersection of Rt 40 & Rt 7), at 2 p.m., for announcements, devotion and prayer, introductions, resources, and instructions.



They will then take our signs and line the streets of the Fountain Square area (stretching across the bridge into West Virginia!) and stand for a solemn and prayerful hour (2:30 to 3:30 p.m.) as a peaceful, yet very visible witness to the incredible holocaust that has cursed our nation, especially since Roe-v-Wade in 1973. We rail on Hitler and other heartless murderers from our past, but the US has legally destroyed nearly 61 million little ones since that fateful Supreme Court case.



The steeples gleam, the silent scream, Their blood flows pure and bright,



Across a disconcerted land,



In search of salt and light.



Lord, grant the day our hearts revive



And we discern the blood;



For they will live when love we give



That turns into a flood.



On Oct. 6, throughout America and Canada, National Life Chain Sunday will again draw church congregations to their local sidewalks for prayer and public witness. The mission, now in its 32nd year, will focus our minds on the at-risk pre-born children in each local area and will join our hearts in prayer for an end to the horror of abortion.



Life Chain welcomes all defenders of nascent human life and relies heavily on local pastors who are willing to lead their congregations to their sidewalk locations. Each Chain is posted (state by state or province by province) at www.LifeChain.net, and the prep materials used to build the Chains are available without charge at www.NationalLifeChain.org.



Participants will again hold traditional Life Chain signs and will ask God to minister through the signs to change hearts and save precious lives. The sign’s messages will include Abortion Kills Children - Life, The First Inalienable Right - Abortion Hurts Women - Adoption The Loving Option and Pregnant? Need Help? 800-712-Help.



Life Chain realizes that deaths from surgical and chemical abortions far exceed the number commonly reported today (about 61 million in the U.S. and about 4.4 million in Canada). Life Chain also realizes that the children die from want of love and that the church Christ founded must provide the love required to end the abortion holocaust.



Accordingly, participants on Oct. 6 should seek God for fervent desire to love rejected Pre-borns more intimately and for the willingness to defend them more committedly.



Life Chain applies a Code of Conduct and is entirely peaceful. The 2019 Chains will bring the ministry's total for America and Canada to 26,000+ Chains since 1987, and no illegal act by a participant has ever been reported to Life Chain's national office. We thank God for that blessing and for His protection of millions of participants through the years.



For information about the struggle for LIFE in this area, you can go to www.belmontcountyrighttolife.org or to "Belmont County Right to Life" on FB