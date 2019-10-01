OCTOBER 1, 1959



Cambridge Fire Department presents an award to retiring Chief H.C. Callihan, who has been associated with the fire department for 62 years.



OCTOBER 1, 1969



Norton Bush is named plumbing and well water inspector for Guernsey County Health Department.



OCTOBER 1, 1979



Robert Diehl is unanimously selected by City Council to fill the vacancy on council created when Councilman Charles Atchison Jr. succeeded Council President Fred Shimp, who was named acting mayor last week.



OCTOBER 1, 1989



The Gary Larrick farm, a quarter-mile north of Odell, will be the site of Farm City Day. More than 500 head of angora goats call the Larrick's 300-acre farm home, making it the largest angora goat farm in Ohio.



OCTOBER 1, 1999



Several members of Kiwanis were pictured in The Daily Jeff. The members were participating in ceremonies for George F. Hixson Fellowship Award presentations. Those participating include Karen Trier, Max Trier, Betty J. Atkinson, Tom Atkinson, President Cheryl Rayburn and Secretary Jim Gibson.