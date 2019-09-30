Troop 61 Scouts and leaders, shown here busy hand-making meatballs in 2018, are preparing for their annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser, which will be Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 5-7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, northwest corner of Beall Avenue and Bowman Street in Wooster. Menu includes salad, spaghetti and meatballs, bread, ice cream with table service by Scouts, who will serve close to 1,000 people. Troop 61 is the longest-running Scout Troop in Wooster and is over 100 years and running strong. People can dine in or carryout the meal.