The Barnesville Library recently added items to its shelves:



Memorials — Tasting Ohio: Favorite Recipes From The Buckeye State by Sara Bir, in memory of Daisy Showalter given by Barnesville American Legion Auxiliary Unit 168.



Fiction — The Loyal One by Shelley Shepard Gray, inspiration; Hot Metal by S. I. Soper, large print western; Vendetta In Death by J.D. Robb, mystery; American Royals by Katharine McGee, young adult; The Institute by Stephen King; Killer Instinct by James Patterson; The Titanic Secret by Clive Cussler; The Russia Account by Stephen Coonts; A Family Of Strangers by Emilie Richards; Almost Midnight by Paul Doiron; Someone To Honor by Mary Balogh; French Exit by Patrick DeWitt.



Non-Fiction — Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs In Sports History by Mike Pesca; The Anti-Inflammatory Kitchen Cookbook by Leslie Langevin; Ripley’s Believe It Or Not: Beyond The Bizarre 2019; Every Man A Hero by Ray Lambert; The Comfort Food Mash-Up Cookbook by Dan Whalen; The Kennedy Heirs: John, Caroline, And The New Generation, A Legacy Of Tragedy And Triumph by J. Randy Taraborelli.



Children’s — Mama Loves You So by Terry Pierce, boardbook; Peppa’s Giant Pumpkin by Samantha Lizzio, boardbook; I Survived The Battle Of D-Day, 1944 by Lauren Tarshis; I Survived The Attack Of The Grizzlies, 1967 by Lauren Tarshis; I Survived The Great Molasses Flood, 1919 by Lauren Tarshis; One Big Heart: A Celebration Of Being More Alike Than Different by Linsey Davis; Awesome Heroes by Rosie Peet; Click, Clack, Quack To School by Doreen Cronin; There Was An Old Astronaut Who Swallowed The Moon by Lucille Colandro; You Are My Happy by Hoda Kotb; If I Built A School by Chris Van Dusen; Pick A Pumpkin by Patricia Toht; Crayola Color In Nature by Mari Schuh; Crayola Color In Culture by Mari Schuh.



Book on CDs — Killer Instinct by James Patterson; The Loyal One by Shelley Shepard Gray.



DVDs — This Is Us Season 3; Mary Magdalene; Armstrong; Ma; John Wick Chapter 3 Parabellum.