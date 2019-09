The Italian-American Society, 644 S. Chestnut St.,Ravenna will hold a reverse raffle on Oct. 19. Tickets are $50 each and includes dinner and drinks. The grand prize is $2,000. Also, there will be a 50/50 raffle, sideboards, lucky 13 and door prizes.



Doors open at 6 p.m. Winners need not be present to win. Tickets can be purchased at the club or by calling 330-296- 3581. Public welcome.