Foxglove, which will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the West Main Stage at the Loudonville Fair, is a high energy, very entertaining, classic rock Band.



They expect the crowd to go on a musical journey with them by playing tambourines, shaker eggs, hand clapping, singing, dancing and using the Hula-Hoops.



They will be playing songs by the Allman Brothers, Beatles, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Bad Company, Grace Potter, Grand Funk, Stones, Bob Seger, Led Zeppelin, Joe Walsh, The Pretty Reckless, Doobie Brothers, Journey and many more artists.



Band members are John McMullen, guitar, vocals; Stephanie Debo, vocals, percussion; Eden Brodie, bass guitar, harmonica, vocals; and Larry Juergens, drums, vocals.