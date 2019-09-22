(The Rotary Club of Cambridge is in its 100th year of providing service to the Cambridge community, as well as supporting Rotary International's worldwide service efforts. As part of this celebration year, a series of articles are being published on its history. The following is the tenth (2010-2019) of eleven articles that are appearing in The Daily Jeffersonian chronicling the club's service efforts, serving the Cambridge community and the World.)



2010-2011



A book was donated to the Guernsey County Library in the name of each weekly speaker.



$1,000 was donated for a Shelter Box for victims of natural disasters in Pakistan and Japan. Our Club raised $12,000 with the 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser. The club donated $1,000 to a District 6690 project to purchase a 15passenger van for an orphanage in Honduras.



Eleven Rotarians received Paul Harris Fellow recognition, the most ever in recent one Rotary year.



Cambridge and Byesville clubs jointly entertained 39 inbound and outbound Rotary Youth Exchange students at the Cambridge YMCA.



Dick and Sally Brixner represented the club at the Montreal Canada R. I. Convention.



The Cambridge Rotary Foundation pledged $100,000 Over 5 years to Zane State College Cambridge Campus for a classroom, donated $2,500 for five area High School student scholarships, fifth and last $5,000 payment toward the $25,000 pledge to the YMCA and $5,000 to the YMCA Fire Alarm project. Foundation donations for the year totaled $24,310.



The club sent two Cambridge High School students to the first District 6690 Rotary Youth Leadership Academy in Athens.



2011-2012



Three person received Paul Harris Fellow recognition.



Dick and Sally Brixner represented the club at the R.I. Convention in New Orleans, LA.



Our Cambridge Rotary Foundation grants included the first payment of $20,000 of our $100,000 pledge o Zane State College, $1,200 to Salt Fork Arts & Crafts for a sound system and $2,500 in scholarships to area high school seniors and the last of five $5,000 payments toward the YMCA pledge.



Three new members were received into membership.



Two students were sponsored to District 6690 RYLA event.



Donations were made to Cambridge City School for Anti-Bulling project and, Haven of Hope.



The club received a District Simplified Grant in the amount of $1,050 to go toward the Kits for Kids project.



2012-2013



The Cambridge Rotary Foundation made the second $20,000 payment toward the Zane State College pledge, $3,000 to the Secrest Senior Center for several Improvements and $5,000 to Buckeye Trail Elementary School for playground equipment. Foundation gifts totaled 36,105.



Three new members were inducted, however, two resigned due to relocation.



The club made donations to Salvation Army Summer Sack Lunch program, United Way, Echoing Hills, Youth Empowering Concert, Fire department Pup program, John Glenn String Sounds, Sandy Hurricane Relief Fund and Secret Santa among others.



The board established the financial support policy for the president-elect and president attending PETS and district conference.



Four persons received Paul Harris recognitions.



2013-2014



Rotarians celebrated the completion of the Zane State College new structure by holding a club meeting in the Rotary classroom our club’s foundation had financed.



Contribution Committee set a goal of $8,000 and distributed that amount in small amounts to twenty some groups and organizations ranging from summer lunches for children, health & safety programs and a commercial refrigerator for the Salvation Army. The Cambridge Rotary Foundation made a third donation of $20,000 of a $100,000 commitment to Zane State College



Personal involvement by Rotarians went to Kits for Kids, roadside cleanup, tree seedling distribution, multi club food drive and Red Kettle bell ringing among many.



Club secretary, Steve Donohue received Paul Harris Fellow recognition in support of the Rotary Foundation’s programs.



2014-2015



The club participated in several Multi Club food drives for our local food pantries, the Salvation Army Red Kettle program and distributed Kits for Kids supplies to our local schools.



The club’s Environmental Committee conducted several, Adopt a Highway clean up events on Southgate Parkway and distributed 7,000 tree seedlings to local school children and to the community.



Strong Rotary Foundation and Polio-Plus support continued with 7 Paul Harris Fellow recognitions being awarded.



In support of the club’s donated Accessible Playground in the city park, a swarm of Rotarians performed the annual clean up and maintenance of the facility.



Club’s donations from general funds included the following: $5,000 to local community organizations and charities, $5,000 to Every Rotarian Every Year (EREY) and Polo Plus, $900 to Kick Cancer, and $1,000 for a Shelter Box for the victims of the Nepal earthquake.



Cambridge Rotary Foundation donations went to: a fourth $20,000 of a $100,000 pledge to Zane State College, $5,000 of a $25,000 commitment to the YMCA, $3,750 in college scholarships to local High School seniors and $12,000 to a number of other local community organizations and charities totaling $44,932.



2015-2016



The Ecology committee, only second to the Crippled Children Committee as the longest continuous operating committee, completed several sessions of trash collecting along a segment of Southgate Parkway as well as making distributions of tree seedlings to our youth. This committee has been chaired by Rotarian Quentin Knauer for some years. Upon Quentin’s passing, Dan Sexton capably assumed the committee’s chairmanship.



The club’s constitution and bylaws were updated in order to comply with Rotary International’s Council on Legislation recent enactments.



Five persons received Paul Harris Fellow recognition.



Cambridge Rotarians continued their commitment to the Eradication of Polio through their many donations to the Foundation’s program. Upon the death of Bill Wycoff, a local businessman with no connection to Rotary, his son requested donations in Bill’s memory be contributed to Polio-Plus through Cambridge Rotary.



We donated $1,000 from club general funds and $3,000 from our Cambridge Foundation which were matched by $4,000 from the district for a literacy program in Guatemala. The program provides funding for schoolbooks, computers and training of teachers in Guatemala. This became a Rotary International global grant totaling nearly $500,000.



The club funded the Dolly Parton Library program which was new to the Cambridge area. The program funds a child a book each month for up to 5 years free to the family.



The Cambridge Rotary Foundation donated $14,000 to The Living Word for handicap accessible improvements, $2,500 for five high school student scholarships and the last of 5 payments toward the Zane State College $100,000 pledge. Total foundations were $38,600 for the year



2016-2017



This year has been a year of change. Our club’s meeting place was changed to the Cambridge Country Club starting January 2017. With the new flexibility afforded by R. I. Recommended Bylaw changes, our meeting times were changed. Wednesday remained the meeting day. The new schedule was established with the first Wednesday being an evening social gathering, without a program. The second, fourth and fifth (if any) Wednesday being regular noon meetings with a program. The third Wednesday became a Breakfast meeting with a program, and was later abandoned, due to poor attendance, and reset as a regular noon meeting.



Dick and Sally Brixner were each recognized for their Major Donor commitment to The Rotary Foundation.



Rotarian Glenn Arnold received Rotarian Emeritus Recognition for his 50 plus years of Rotary Service. Rotarian Glenn has been a member of 5 Rotary clubs serving as President in four and twice in one of the four.



Six Cambridge Rotarians; President Jo & Dan Sexton, PDG Dick & Sally Brixner, Kathy & Past President Andy Warhola represented our club at the 2017 Rotary International Convention in Atlanta GA. The highlight of this convention was the celebration of the Rotary International Foundation’s Centennial Anniversary.



Cambridge Rotary Foundation grants included $14,000 to the Living Word Drama for handicapped accessible improvements, $1,400 to Young Life and $3,750 for five Dwight Dray Scholarship to 5 area high school seniors. The total donations by the club’s foundation to numerous worthy causes totaled $13,279.



Six persons received Paul Harris Fellow recognition for their support of the R. I. Foundation’s programs.



Five new members were received into our club, while losing one due to relocation.



Our tree distribution and roadside cleanup programs continued.



2017-2018



In response to a member survey we conducted in 2016, we have condensed and simplified the on-boarding process for new members and updated our by-laws accordingly. Members have noted the improved process and quick assimilation of new members into the club. New members are getting involved in club activities soon after their induction.



We invited the Byesville Rotary Club to join our monthly social on the first Wednesday of each month to deepen relationships with their members. Fellowship has increased with the monthly socials, also a request from the member survey.



Cambridge Rotary welcomed nine new members this year. Unfortunately, we lost five due to relocation and business commitments in addition to two long time members passing away.



Our club hosted a speaker for the general public, the subject being "Human Trafficking".



We also partnered with Byesville Rotary holding our first Pints for Polio event which resulted in a $740 contribution to Rotary’s efforts to eradicate polio.



A first-time fundraiser, a Reverse Raffle, was developed to replace the golf outing and was very successful for a first-year event. The event netted over $2,700.



We funded the budget for the 100th year anniversary event in November 2019 using proceeds from the Reverse Raffle.



The Cambridge Rotary Foundation made a multi-year commitment totaling $50,000 for the new SEORMC cancer center. The foundation also committed $10,000 for the YMCA expansion project. Foundation gifts totaled $23,150 to many worthy causes.



At the end of rotary year 2017-18 our foundation has donated in excess of $525,00 to many worthy causes since the Foundation’s founding in 1981.



The Cambridge club purchased new "Rotary Meets Here" signs for display at the Cambridge Country Club.



We are new on Facebook and have been very active promoting our club’s activities. The club’s Website was redesigned including a "Members Only" section.



PDG Dick, & Sally Brixner, President Jo and Dan Sexton represented our cub at the 2018 Rotary Convention in Toronto Canada.



The club fulfilled from its general fund approximately $4,000 in requests from the community for various local needs.



2018-2019



On Nov. 21 the club kicked off the 100th anniversary year with incoming district Governor Gary R. Vaughan as speaker at our Wednesday meeting.



Five persons received Paul Harris Fellow recognition.



We hosted our first international exchange student in 10+ years - Thank You Jo for all you help with Eva Rose. Also, to all of you who donated tickets, took her to dinner, took her to events and donated spending cash, I thank you for your service.



Our Club Membership goal was to increase membership from 58 to 64. As of today, our membership is 78, the top growing club in District 6690. Twenty new members in one year, WOW!



Our goal for annual contributions to Every Rotarian Every Year was $4,000 and we achieved $4,400. The money raised was enough for Rotary Foundation could provide 4 shelter boxes for those affected by hurricanes or tsunamis or 2 wells in third world countries or providing potable drinking water for an entire village.



Our Goal for Polio was $1,900 and between Pints for Polio; Fill the Boot; and Pennies for Polio we raised $3303; which with the matching dollars from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation equaled $9909. That was enough to purchase 66,060 polio vaccines.



We had a goal of 5 service projects and completed 11 Service Projects; achieving 366 hours of volunteer service.



We are sending 2 students from Cambridge High School to RYLA for youth leadership training.



Provided $1200 in school supplies to Cambridge, Rolling Hills, East Guernsey and East Muskingum and provided 380 dictionaries to area youth.



2019-2020 (First half).



Cambridge Rotary began their year, as they always do, with a new President Mrs. Kathy Warhols.



The club added a variety of fifth Wednesday evening Social gatherings.



In preparation for the November 16 !00th Anniversary the club met downtown Cambridge for a group Photo Session. The resulting pictures are included in both the100 Year History Book and the November 15 Daily Jeffersonian.



A large crowd of Cambridge Rotarians, Visiting Rotarian and Special Guest (Many from District 6690) most with their partners will gather at Salt Fork State Park lodge and Conference Center for the much awaited 100th Anniversary Celebration. R. I. Director 2019-2021 Floyd D. Lancia is the featured speaker. Entertainment will be provided by the John Glenn Highschool "String Sounds" and the" Love Family Quartet."



(This concludes the chronicling the 10th and last 10 years (2010-19) of Cambridge Rotary's service activities. We hope you have enjoyed it. Please watch for the Nov. 15 edition of the Daily Jeffersonian for a pictorial review of "ROTARY PEOPLR OF ACTION." To contact Cambridge Rotary, call Steve Donahue at 740-630-4717. To learn more about Rotary International or the Cambridge Rotary Club visit their websites: https://www.rotary.org/ and http://www.cambridgeohiorotary.org/.)