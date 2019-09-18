The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival committee has teamed up with nationally-renowned eastern Ohio artist Dave Barnhouse to produce a limited edition print appropriately titled "Autumn in Barnesville." The nostalgic and whimsical painting depicts an evening scene of the downtown business district during the festival decades ago.



The committee has commissioned 300, 28-inch by 16-inch print copies of the painting for sale at $135 each. Each copy will be numbered and signed by the artist. Note, each print will be sleeved in plastic but will not be framed. The print will arrive in town this month.



Proceeds from the sale will go towards the purchase of 113 W. Main St., the former location of Foster’s Men’s and Boys’ Wear and Turk’s Trophy Shop. The festival has maintained its "festival headquarters" on the second floor of this historic structure for over 50 years.



There will be a "Meet and Greet" reception for the artist, Dave Barnhouse, during the Pumpkin Festival at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 at the Pumpkin Festival Headquarters, near the King Pumpkin stand.



To reserve a copy or for information, contact committee members, Keith Williams at 740-297-1576, Tracey Rockwell at 740-310-0260 or Susan Lapham at 281-224-3030 or susan@avenues.net.