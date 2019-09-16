The new school, housed in Trinity United Church of Christ at 3909 Blackburn Road NW, is already at near-capacity.

PLAIN TWP. Suzanne Griffiths will tell you that the Bible makes no mention of retirement.

It helps explain why, at 72, Griffiths has undertaken a new venture.

She opened the A+ Nursery School on Sept. 3. It comes less than a year after she was fired from Westbrook Park Nursery School in Canton as she neared her 50th anniversary as founding administrator.

"I just wasn't finished yet," she explained. "I didn't feel like God wanted me to be finished."

The new school, housed in Trinity United Church of Christ at 3909 Blackburn Road NW, is already near capacity, with nearly 90 children, ages 3 to 5.

"It's been labor of love," Griffiths said, noting that about 70 of the kids are second- or third-generation students.

Griffiths said she's grateful and overwhelmed by the support the school has received from the community and from Trinity UCC.

"We didn't bring so much as a pencil or crayon," she said. "Every time we had a need, God just showered down on us. We feel welcome and appreciated."

Administrative assistant Peggy Stewart and 17 teachers left Westbrook Nursery School and followed Griffiths to A+ Nursery School, including Cynthia Sliman, whom Griffiths credits with keeping the group together.

"We believe in her"

Sliman said she's been teaching under Griffiths for 16 years. Before that, she was a teacher's aide and parent.

"We have six children. My oldest is 37," Sliman said. "I've been here since my oldest was 3. Suzanne is more knowledgeable in this field than anyone I've ever known. We believe in her. I trusted her as parent. As an employee, I trust her leadership, spiritually and professionally. I feel like this is God's calling."

"There are so many people who have helped us. It's been a blessing," said Stewart, whose son attended nursery school under Griffiths in the 1980s.

"Peggy's been with me all the way; she's my right hand," Griffiths said. "I have the most loyal and faithful staff. These are the most awesome and dedicated women. I couldn't turn my back."

Griffiths said she has maintained her original curriculum, which emphasizes learning through creativity and play minus today's technology. The curriculum includes guest speakers, bookmobile visits and parent-toddler time.

"It's the same wonderful child-centered, faith-based program," she said. "That's what makes it so wonderful. The only thing I did do different was I added an intermediate class for kids who have been in nursery school."

The classrooms are freshly painted, stocked with tiny new tables and chairs. The walls are cheerfully decorated with learning materials, most of it purchased by the teachers.

"When we came here, these rooms were empty, "Griffiths said, adding that teacher's aide Barbara Wahl was crucial in helping her to secure a space. "It's really been a collaborative effort to get this going."

"Everybody wins"

The Rev. Andrew Taylor Peck said A+ is a good fit, noting that Trinity UCC already houses two other schools, Canton Montessori and Small World Montessori.

"Our building was built with 23 classrooms, so it was sort of built for a school," he said.

Taylor Peck said he learned about Griffiths through the church's board chairman.

"Not being from Canton, I was not aware of who she was," he said. "But we have 40 to 50 families who have kids who have gone through her program. Members sent me copies of the stories. I was shocked at the outpouring of support from our members."

Taylor Peck said he doesn't know what happened at Westbrook and is in no position to judge. He wants Trinity UCC to serve as a place of healing.

"There's no hurt like a church hurt," he said. "I wanted the church to be a welcoming and open place."

Taylor Peck said the arrangement has been "wonderful."

"It's going like gangbusters," he said. "They have three rooms and they share an office space with our director of education. They use the rooms Monday through Friday, and the church uses them for our Sunday preschool, so everybody sort of wins."

Griffiths credit her faith with being able to move on. She cites the biblical story of Job, who lost everything, but was recompensed by God for staying faithful, and her favorite Scripture, Jeremiah 29:11. She also notes a New Testament Scripture, Philippians 4:13: "I can so all things through Christ who strengthens me," is displayed on a billboard across from her office.

"That has what has sustained us," she said. "I have to believe."

"We'll figure it out"

Though she has 50 years' experience, Griffiths said, starting another school from scratch has required creativity.

"When people ask what we're going to do, I tell them, 'We'll figure it out,'" she said, laughing. "That's my new catchphrase: 'We'll figure it out.'"

A+ Nursery School is one of three owned by Brian and Ashley Reinhart, who have allowed Griffiths to run it as she sees fit.

Ashley Reinhart attended Westbrook Nursery School.

"So, basically, yes, I'm working for one of my students," Griffiths said with a chuckle.

In addition to the nursery school, Griffiths and her husband, Benny, started a church in May; the result of their being asked not to attend Westbrook Park for a minimum of two years.

The New Home Church, which has about 40 members, meets at 10:15 a.m. Sundays at the Metropolitan Center, 401 Cleveland Ave. NW in downtown Canton. Lay members and guest speakers take turns delivering the weekly message.

"We still continue to receive blessings from so many people," said Benny Griffiths, a retired Massillon City Schools teacher. "We still continue to receive blessings from the greater Stark County community."

Asked if he ever urges his wife to retire, a laughing Griffiths replied, "You're talking to the wrong woman."

"He's the one who pushes me on," his wife said. "It's been such a journey I never could fully explain. It was so evident that everybody wanted us to succeed."

For more information about A+ Nursery School, contact Griffiths at 330-639-6661.

