NEW CONCORD — New Concord Elementary School had its second annual "Goodies with Grands" event on Sept. 6 (prior to Grandparents Day on Sept. 8).



Grandparents and "Grand friends" (for those students whose grandparents live far away or couldn’t attend) were invited to attend.



A total of 1,190 cookies, lots of milk and water were handed out to over 340 grandparents/grand friends.



Grandparents rotated between the classrooms (for activities along with cookies and milk) and the gym. While in the gym, they could to hear their students perform and sing a few songs, shop for mums, snap photos with their grands, take a turn on the putting green, purchase a Muskie T-shirt from PTO or sign up to get involved through PTO, or watch a video interviewing some of the students and former NCES students/grandparents.