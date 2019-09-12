100 Years Ago (1919)



— The Mount Union trustees voted that the new athletic auditorium to be built on campus for use by the college and the city would be a permanent memorial to soldiers from Alliance and Sebring as well as college students and alumni who served during the Great War and noted that their names — more than 2,000 of them — would be displayed on special tablets inside the facility.



— The estates of John C. and Katherine Sharer, victims of what came to be known as the Alliance olive poisoning, totaled $90,000 — $75,000 for Mr. Sharer and $15,000 for Mrs. Sharer. Parents of 7-year-old Ann Sharer, neither had left a will.



— David Ritchie, an employee of the American Railway Express Company, died at the Alliance City Hospital from injuries he received when he was struck by a shifting engine at the North Freedom Avenue crossing of the Pennsylvania lines. Ritchie, 60, was on his way to his boarding room on North Freedom Avenue and had stopped on a track to await a passing train when he was struck by the backing shifter. The North Georgetown native was survived by a wife and 10 children.



— Dr. and Mrs. John K. Tressel had arrived home in Alliance after an absence of nearly a year while Dr. Tressell served as a captain and surgeon in the U.S. Army.



— Caroline Westler, one of the students seriously injured when lightning hit the Maximo schoolhouse was reported as improving. Werstler, now being reported as 11 years old instead of 13 as originally stated, was said to have marks of the current upon her body and to be exceedingly nervous, but it was believed she would recover.



75 Years Ago (1944)



— Harvey G. Thompson, 61, a Sebring carpenter who resided north of Beloit, was killed when the automobile he was driving collided with a horse-drawn truck near Damascus on the Salem Road. Thompson, was survived by a wife, Blanche, and 10 children, including four in the service.



— Tech. Sgt. George Grapentine, 23, a 1939 graduate of Alliance High, died in Letterman’s Hospital in San Francisco from complications of Hodgkin’s Disease and malaria that he contracted while in active service with the U.S. Field Artillery in New Guinea.



— More area soldiers were reported as injured in France, including Cpl. Ralph Cain (shot in left leg, hip and back by an enemy plane while serving with quartermaster corps); Albert Mill Jr. (undisclosed injury while serving in an infantry unit); Pfc. Clyde W. Mummert (infected foot while serving in an infantry unit).



— Delmar R. Gard, 33, serving with the U.S. Army Medical Corps in France, was promoted to major. The Alliance High and Mount Union graduate had been a professor at the University of Texas Medical School and was to become chief of a communicable disease section of an Army hospital.



50 Years Ago (1969)



— Sgt. Harry Myers, a 28-year veteran of the Alliance Police Department, was feted with a spaghetti dinner in honor of his retirement. Myers had served as director of the school safety program and the Child Welfare Bureau. His duties were taken over by Bryce Conway.



25 Years Ago (1994)



— The Huston-Brumbaugh Nature Center presented four Volunteer of the Year Awards to Betty Onyett, Kay Buckey, Barb Reese and Mona Henderson.



— The Powell Family Chapel, named in honor of the late Marlboro Township native and New Baltimore businessman Roy Powell, was dedicated at Marlboro Cemetery.