WOOSTER — Don Jeffery has been drawing since he was a boy, but he's spent the past 30 years in what he calls "retail visual merchandising."



"I've probably changed thousands of mannequins," and decorated even more Christmas trees, said Jeffery, an Akron-area resident who will make his first Wooster Arts & Music Fest appearance on Sept. 14. "You do what you can to make a living."



Jeffery is among the 30 artists who will have booths at the event in downtown Wooster. That is double last year's number, according to Wayne Center for the Arts executive director James Fox. The artists this year also are being encouraged to demonstrate their art, Fox said, something Jeffery said he is shy about doing, but may try.



Since 2016, Jeffery is finding more and more people are helping him earn a living by buying his art, whether it be a custom portrait or a random street scene, the latter of which he calls "urban sketching."



Jeffery earned an associate's degree in commercial art from The University of Akron in 1991, did visual merchandising for Dillard's, Macy's and Kohl's and currently works for the Meijer location in Stow.



But all the while, he said, he's kept drawing.



Jeffery did a lot of cartooning over the years, trying to replicate the style of "Flash Gordon" creator Alex Raymond or Ohio native Milton Caniff, who brought "Steve Canyon" to life.



But a few years ago, Jeffery started working more in watercolors and pen and ink, capturing street scenes and buildings around northeast Ohio, from the Guardian of Transportation on Cleveland's Hope Memorial Bridge to the Friendly Tavern in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood to storefronts in downtown Ravenna.



"I have a friend who grew up in Wooster," Jeffery said, "and he's always telling me how beautiful the downtown is." So, Jeffery decided to have a look for himself.



"I took a couple of trips down there over a few weekends and just starting taking pictures," he said. Of particular interest, he said, was the Wayne County Courthouse, but also the smaller buildings that surround it. Jeffery took a particular interest in the architecture of The Henry Station at Henry and Market streets, as well as Tulipan Hungarian Pastry & Coffee Shop on Public Square. "Tulipan looks like a little French cafe," he said, "a little romantic place to me."



So, downtown Wooster has been a recent subject and one that will be feature in his booth at the show. His original work tends to be on 15-by-11 canvasses but Jeffery said he also hopes to have prints made that also can be sold at the show.



Not only does Jeffery capture the current look of buildings and neighborhoods, he also goes back in time to what they once were. Among his creations is a rendering of a Red Barn restaurant in Stow that he used to walk past, a Burger Chef in Kent where he used to eat lunch and depiction of the Christmas season in 1940's Kenmore.



His recreation of current neighborhood views might someday be tomorrow's memories, he said. "All the stuff I do now," Jeffery said, "is going to be vintage."



