The Portage County Republican Women's Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the home of Frank and Gail Pavliga, 1965 New Milford Road, Atwater.



A fall-inspired meal will be served. Following dinner and a business meeting, Gail Pavliga, Republican candidate for representative for House District 75. She will give a presentation on a new trend in travel called Airbnb. Learn how you can make extra money hosting travelers from all over the world in your own home. RSVP to Pavliga at 330-472-2754 or gpavliga@yahoo.com or Doria at 234-817-9553 or kickinsixty@aol.com by Sept. 14. The cost is $15 for the meal.