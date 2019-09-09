— This is the first in a series of eight "personality" stories on candidates running in contested races in the Nov. 5 election.



PERRYSVILLE — Sixteen years ago, Jonas Bush started regularly attending Perrysville Village Council meetings.



"I did it from an old memory of my dad, Donald Bush, who regularly attended council meetings in Loudonville," Bush said. "He said he attended to see what was going on, and if he was opposed to something the council was doing, would let them know about it. He told me ‘if you want to stop something the council is doing, you have to do it before they do it, not after. You can’t complain about things after the fact.’"



After attending for a full eight years, Bush ran for and was elected to the council in the fall of 2011, taking office in January of 2012. He was reelected in 2016, and decided to run for mayor this year rather than council again. He is opposing incumbent Mayor Heather Mullinnex, who was appointed to the position last February with the resignation of Mayor Les Miles.



"My term will expire at the end of this year," he said. "If I lose the mayor’s race, I’m out of village government."



Bush, who has worked as a self-employed handyman in the Perrysville area for 20 years, admits "my way of looking at things is much different from others. I like to think that Perrysville is still a nice small town where people look out for each other. I’m not saying that I am right or wrong, but I think we can use more neighbors helping neighbors here.



"My biggest concern here is all of the nepotism in the village," he continued. "We have council members with relatives on the board of public affairs, or zoning inspectors, or village employees. There is so much conflict of interest and voting with these conflicts in mind that we can never move forward on any major issues. That isn’t right."



Meanwhile, he said, "I’m not related to anyone here."



Bush grew up in Loudonville, the son of Paula and the late Donald Bush. His council service has included time on the safety, finance, tree and planning committees, and the cemetery board.



"One thing I can promise if I am elected mayor is that I will be accessible," he said. "I live and work right here. One complaint I hear a lot is that our current mayor works out of town and is hard to get a hold of."



Bush has twice been suspended from his council post, once for violating the village’s laws prohibiting accumulation of junk on his property, and more recently for a charge of breaking his oath of office.



"On the second charge, I have asked for written notice of how I violated the oath, and have yet to receive one," he said.



In addition to his handyman work, Bush drives truck part time for Courtney Enterprises.