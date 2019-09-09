Guernsey County Right to Life members were informed of several recent favorable pro-life happenings.



In August, Planned Parenthood forfeited $60 million in federal Title X tax funding instead of getting out of the abortion business. That was their share of a total $286 hundred million earmarked for family planning services. The president’s Protect Life Rule prevents any entity that provides or refers for abortion from receiving Title X funds.



Planned Parenthood abortion facilities used Title X dollars as a slush fund, spending the money on advertising, staffing, utilities, rent, office supplies or computers. These assets are used to facilitate both family planning services and abortion. The Protect Life Rule draws a bright line between family planning and the abortion industry by excluding entities that refer for or provide abortion.



Planned Parenthood announced they will not comply with President Trump’s Protect Life Rule. This means they’ll no longer receive approximately $60 MILLION of our tax dollars each year from our nation’s Title X Family Planning program.



The tax money will go to thousands of Community Health Care Centers throughout the nation which far outnumber Planned Parenthood facilities and provide family planning in addition to a host of other medical services for women.



Bradley Mattes, president of Life Issues Institute and of the International Right to Life Federation, praised United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar for their recent letter inviting world leaders to join the U.S. in standing against efforts within the United Nations to create an international right to abortion on demand. Their letter followed a joint statement at the 2019 World Health Assembly that was delivered by the U.S. and eight other countries.



Mattes stated, "This unprecedented letter from two high-ranking United States Cabinet members is welcome news to the international pro-life community. Abortion advocates are trying to do an end run around official United Nations agreements by insisting on using ambiguous terms like ‘sexual and reproductive health’ and ‘comprehensive sexuality education’ – code phrases for imposing abortion on demand on countries where unborn babies are protected by law.



The Trump administration is reaching out to governments worldwide, asking for their support at the U.N. to stand up to pro-abortion government entities including the European Union and keep pro-abortion language out of documents. We thank Secretary Pompeo, Secretary Azar, and especially President Trump for their extraordinary leadership and commitment to promoting a culture of life around the globe."



September is a busy time for local pro-life activities.



Guernsey County Right to Life Fair Booth will be ready the week of Sept. 9. Folks have begun signing up to work in the booth. We will have a drawing for children who visit our booth. A daily winner will receive a bag of items including the book, Love You Forever. Winners will be drawn at 7 p.m. A board showing the winner each day will be displayed.



Kirk Walden, author of The Wall , will be the guest speaker at the Open Arms Pregnancy Center Annual Banquet. Thursday, Sept. 19, the dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling Open Arms.



We will place a display at the Guernsey Gospel Jubilee Association’s Fall Sing on September 21 at the Cambridge City Park. The big pavilion is the place. Volunteers can call Ted Hodder at 740-680-1499 to help at the table.



2019 Life Chain will be held nationwide on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m.



The CDC reported that America’s birthdate in 2018 reached historic low of 1.73.



The next meeting of Guernsey County Right to Life will be Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the House of Samuel Building. Use the back door to attend the 11 a.m. meeting.