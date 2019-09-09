LOUDONVILLE — The long-awaited opening of the Black Fork Bistro, a new restaurant at the location of the former Hanover House Diner at the corner of Main and Water Streets in the middle of downtown Loudonville, will take place in October, partner Dr. Dakota Zickefoose announced.



The opening has been delayed by bureaucracy, Zickefoose said in an upbeat address before the Rotary Club of Loudonville on Thursday, Sept. 5.



Zickefoose promised a restaurant that will serve foods like pastas, surf and turf, gourmet hamburgers and steak, "kind of reminiscent to the old West Main Café or Broken Rocks Café when here. We’ll be priced like the former Malabar Inn."



Zickefoose, along with serving as a chiropractor with regular office hours in downtown Loudonville, and owner of the 290-member Strive Fitness Center in the downtown, said the restaurant has been pretty much his life since March as he has been working constantly on the business side of developing the building and restaurant. His father, Richard "Legs" Zickefoose, is also a partner involved primarily with the building side of the operation. A third partner, unnamed, handles the investment side.



He admitted struggling with all of the licensing and permits required to open a restaurant.



"Different permits that must be approved include zoning, EPA, fire department, plumbing, building, health department and liquor department," he explained. "We are complete on the first four, and the building and health will come soon. We can’t receive our liquor inspection until all others are complete."



Zickefoose spoke with enthusiasm about the design of the restaurant, both inside and out.



"We have finished the interior dining areas in a black, gray and green color scheme that is beautiful," he said. "I want people to remember they are in Loudonville, even though the interior is very un-Loudonville."



Also, impressive, he said, is the floor, made of three-quarter-inch white oak flooring, with chairs and tables matching the floor color.



"Our dining furnishings are manufactured by Crow Works, a major restaurant furnishings manufacturer located in close-by Killbuck," he said.



Kitchen area is the same as the predecessor, only widened to prevent wait and kitchen staff from bumping into each other. The basement has been completely repurposed and will serve as space for freezers.



And the upstairs, formerly an apartment, has been converted to serve as a gathering place for meetings and other get-togethers, seating as between 80-100 people.



On the exterior, the brick building has been repainted a deep black, with copper trim and gray access panels.



"We removed the wood trim at the front of the building because it had become rotten, and replaced it with PVC trim," he said.



He mentioned two area enterprises for providing a great deal of help in the process.



"We stored much of our material and equipment at MUGS, and Shrock Construction helped us moving and delivering the equipment to the building," he said.



"We lowered the ceiling in the front part of the dining area, providing space for electrical work, but also making the space seem more intimate," he said. "When there is a wait, we’ll give our diners a call device and encourage them to shop in downtown business while they wait."



In addition to the main dining room and upstairs meeting room, a third phase of the restaurant, "in the back, will eventually also serve food and may also serve breakfast."



He explained that "the restaurant will have a historical rehabilitation liquor license, requiring us to do 75 percent of our business serving food and a limit of 25 percent liquor. Our plans are to be open at 11 a.m. with the kitchen open until 9 p.m. and the bar until 11. We are very much a restaurant, with liquor served as enhancement to the food operation."



He said he expected the restaurant to employ six to eight servers, four to six kitchen staff, including cooks, and one or two bartenders.









