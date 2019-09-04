Wednesday

Sep 4, 2019 at 12:01 AM


The First Baptist Church has announced its schedule of events for September: 

Sept. 1 – "Give Me S’more of Jesus" at the fire pit 6 p.m.

Sept. 2 – Labor Day (offices closed)

Sept. 8 – First Responders Recognition SVC and Dinner

Sept. 8 – National Grandparents Day

Sept. 11 – Monthly Business Meeting 6 p.m.

Sept. 14 – Men’s Prayer Breakfast 9 a.m.

Sept. 22 – Fellowship Meal 5 p.m.; Praise Night 6 p.m.

Sunday

9:45 a.m. – Small Group Bible Study

11 a.m. – Worship Service

4:45 p.m. – Praise Team Practice

6 p.m. – Worship Service

Wednesday

6 p.m. – Prayer Service

7 p.m. – Choir Practice

First Baptist Church is located at 94 Shady Lane, Barnesville. They may be reached by calling 740-425-2231 or visiting www.fbcbarnesvilleohio.com