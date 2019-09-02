Are you looking for something to do? Here’s what’s happening around the area.

Sept. 2

Summer Serenades in the Park: 5 p.m. at North Canton City Hall, 145 N. Main St., North Canton. Canton Symphony orchestra. Free. Information: www.cantonsymphony.org or www.starkparks.com.

Sept. 3

Massillon Museum History Discussion Group: 10 a.m. to noon at Massillon Museum Fred F. Silk Community Room, 121 Lincoln Way E. Mandy Stahl will show photos of Massillon's historic watering holes. Moderated by Chris Craft. Information: www.massillonmuseum.org.Retired salaried employees from Union Drawn Division of the former Republic Steep Corp. lunch: 11:30 a.m. at Menches Brothers, 235 Lincoln Way W., Massillon. Guests are welcome.Paris Community Crime Watch: 7 p.m. at Paris Israel Church, 12583 Lisbon St. NE, Paris Township. Safety concerns will be discussed. Free.

Sept. 4

Superior's Brand Meats retirees breakfast: 8:30 a.m. at Menches Bros., 4887 Tuscarawas St. W, Perry Township.

Sept. 5

Westark Republican Women: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at LaPizzaria, 3656 Dressler Road NW, Jackson Township. Attorney Andy Ginella, candidate for Massillon Municipal Court judge, will speak.Jackson Township Farmers' Market: 3 to 6 p.m. at North Park, 7660 Fulton Road NW. Vendors selling fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers, syrups, honey and baked goods.