SEPTEMBER 2, 1959



Miss Jean Thompson is named acting principal and seventh grade teacher at Central School while Principal Harold Hall is hospitalized in Cleveland.



SEPTEMBER 2, 1969



Fred Meacham is appointed to the Pleasant City Village Council to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Tom Gress.



SEPTEMBER 2, 1979



Pride's Generator, owned by Floyd and Bonnie Perkins, is crowned world grand champion three-year-old Tennessee walking horse at a show in Shelbyville, Tenn.



SEPTEMBER 2, 1989



One of Cambridge's oldest continuous businesses, the Cambridge Lumber Co., will close its doors later this year. The company has been in operation here for 72 years.



SEPTEMBER 2, 1999



Chase Brown and his horse Cocoa are named first-place winners at the Noble County Fair's horse competition for ponies size 48 to 56 inches.