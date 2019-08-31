Registration is open for the following Akron Sail and Power Squadron boating education seminars:



• Seamanship begins Sept. 10, at Cuyahoga Falls High School, 2300 4th St. The classes run from 7 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday for 10 weeks. Students learn practical knots, navigation rules, hull design and performance characteristics, responsibilities of the skipper, boat care, anchoring, operating a boat under various conditions. The course fee for non-ASPS members is $130, $65 of which can be applied to membership.



• Sail begins Sept. 18, at Cuyahoga Falls High School, 2300 4th St. The classes run from 7 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday for 12 weeks. The course begins with the basics, providing a thorough study of hulls, rigs, equipment, and sail-plans. It also covers the physics of sailing, with practical tips to improve boat handling. The course fee for non-ASPS members is $120, $65 of which can be applied to membership.



• Weather begins Sept. 16, at Copley High School, 3807 Ridgewood Road. The classes run from 7 to 9 p.m. each Monday for 11 weeks. Students learn how weather systems form, behave and move. Attendees will learn where to get weather reports and forecasts on the internet, how to use daily weather maps, photos and drawings to understand weather in the U.S. The course fee for non-ASPS members is $130, $65 of which can be applied to membership.



• Marine Communications begins Sept. 25, at Cuyahoga Falls High School, 2300 4th St. The classes run from 7 to 9 p.m. each Wednesday for 10 weeks. Students learn the proper use of marine VHF radio and other communications tools, including Digital Selective Calling, providing essential safety and communications on the water. The course fee for non-ASPS members is $130, $65 of which can be applied to membership.



Register for these classes at http://akronpowersquadron.com/wp/events/marine-communication-systems-2019/.



For more information, contact Chip Ingram, 330-673-4021, or albert.ingram@gmail.com.