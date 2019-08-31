KENT — The Knights of Columbus of Kent and Streetsboro are teaming up with a booth at Kent’s Art in the Park festival Sept. 7 and 8 at Fred Fuller Park in Kent. The booth is part of the Knights "Measure Up" Campaign to benefit two local charities — the Hattie Larlham Foundation and the Ohio Special Olympics.



The booth will feature artwork created by children and adults with developmental disabilities at Hattie Larlham’s Center for Children with Disabilities in Mantua. The arts program is just one aspect of the recreational activities and services provided to the 124 people who live at the center. Proceeds from the sale of the paintings and other items will benefit Hattie Larlham,



The Knights also will be collecting funds as part of their "Measure Up" campaign to benefit both Hattie Larlham and Ohio Special Olympics.



The Knights of Columbus’ "Measure Up" campaign in Ohio raises about a half-million dollars per year to support and help "People with Developmental Disabilities". One hundred percent of the money donated is used by local and state organizations for this purpose. On April 27-28 and May 3-4 the Knights of Columbus councils in Kent and Streetsboro accepted donations from generous patrons of the ACME Fresh Markets worth more than $2,000 according to Mike Sweeney, a knight and treasurer of Council No. 15312, University Parish, Newman Center, in Kent.



Eighty percent of the money is provided to Hattie Larlhan while the remainder supports local events K of C sponsors in Portage county such as the Special Olympics Bowling tournament at Spins Bowl in Kent and a basketball shootout at Happy Day school in Ravenna.