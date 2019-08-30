ORRVILLE — Come celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month at the Orrville Public Library this September along with many other fun activities.



In conjunction with the national program, Orrville Public Library’s theme for the month will be "What Can Your Library Card Do For You?" Library patrons will have a chance to win a $20 Amazon gift card and an Orrville Public Library book bag, all provided by Orrville Public Library Friends.



A library patron that refers a friend to sign up for a library card will be entered into one of the library’s three prize drawings. To help patrons promote the benefits of a library card to their friends, the library has a postcard available that lists some of its most popular services.



Not to be left out, any person who gets their first library card also will be entered into a prize drawing.



The final giveaway for the month is for all of the library's loyal patrons. The first time checking out an item this month, the patron’s name will be entered into the prize drawing.



On Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Orrville Public Library will partner with Ohio Means Jobs for free monthly job search assistance. Questions will be answered and representatives will provide help preparing a resume. Appointments are available between 1-4 p.m. To make an appointment, call 330-287-6601.



The library’s classic movie series continues on Sept. 3 and Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Community Room. Feel free to bring a meal or snacks to enjoy during the movie. The library will provide popcorn. To register for the free movies and to learn the titles, click on the program title on the library’s website calendar at www.orrville.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-683-1065.



On Sept. 3, the library will show the 1940 Alfred Hitchcock movie starring Laurence Olivier. This gothic black-and-white film follows the lives of a widower and his second wife. What really happened to the first wife?



On Sept. 10, the library will show the 1949 movie starring Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn as two married lawyers, one a prosecutor and the other a defense attorney. The couple ends up opposing each other in court in an attempted murder case. Will their own marriage survive the rigors of the trial.



Fall Story Times will begin the week of Sept. 23 and end Nov. 21. Registration begins Wed. Sept. 4. A variety of days and times are offered for children aged 9 months to second grade. Children will be introduced to wonderful stories, fingerplays, songs, games and age-appropriate crafts.



A special art program, Art in the Afternoon, is designed for children in kindergarten, first and second grades to explore art and books. Give your child a head start in language-related activities and social interaction with peers.



Register by calling 330-683-1065. Class sizes are limited. If Orrville City Schools are closed due to weather conditions, Story Time is canceled.



The library and Turning Point Coalition are partnering to host a tailgate party for Orrville Middle School students prior to the Orrville High School football game against North High School on Friday, Sept. 6 from 4-6 p.m. The event is free and each student will receive a free ticket to that evening’s game.



Game Day Saturday, a free event, will be held on Sept. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The library will offer a variety of tabletop games then patrons can reserve a room to play in. They also can bring their own games.



The library has Timeline, Codenames, King of Tokyo, Paper Tales and Tiny Epic Galaxies. When available, one of the library’s reference staff members will help get the game started.



Even Muggles are invited to the Orrville Public Library’s Hogwarts Open House on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 1-7 p.m.. Have fun while exploring the world of Harry Potter. Guests see if they’re brave and courageous to be placed in the Gryffindor house? Or patient and loyal to be a Hufflepuff? Maybe Slytherin or Ravenclaw? Only the sorting hat really knows.



Come as a Muggle or as a favorite character. Learn and explore as this fictional world comes to life. No registration is necessary.



Adults who love books and reading are invited to Orrville Public LIbrary’s Book Club planning meeting will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. to decide what to read for the upcoming year. New members and occasional drop-ins are always welcome to the group. For more information, call the library.



The library will host a free plant exchange on Saturday, Sept. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Master Gardener Ann McPeek will also be on hand to answer plant-related questions.



Basic guidelines for the plant swap include labeling the containers as to the type of plant, color, and sun specifications; warning recipients if a plant is a rapid spreader; and not bringing in plants that have diseases or insect problems.



The Orrville Public Library Friends will have an informational meeting on Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. in the lower level meeting room of the library for anyone in the community interested in joining the group. If unavailable, contact Orrville Public Library Director Daphne Silchuk-Ashcraft at 330-683-1065 or dsashcraft@orrville.lib.oh.us for more information.