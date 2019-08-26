AUGUST 26, 1959



William English is named executive head of Balley Local Schools in Buffalo. He succeeds C.A. Stilts.



T.R. Hazzard, real estate broker, opens office at 115 W. Eighth Street. Office manager is Fred. H. Polen.



AUGUST 26, 1969



Thomas W. Johnson, Cambridge, completes a 10-week internship in Washington office of Cong. John Ashbrook.



Atty. W. Kirk DeSelm retires as president and director of Cambridge Savings & Loan.



AUGUST 26, 1979



Tom Orr of Cambridge has joined the staff of Connie Warren Hair Design, Zanesville.



AUGUST 26, 1989



Scott Caldwell, 17, son of Jim and Marge Caldwell, Cambridge, was named The Daily Jeffersonian Carrier of the month for August.



AUGUST 26, 1999



Chris Gibson-Turner, broker/owner of Century 21 Gibson-Turner & Associates, has announced the addition of Realtors Karen Ford and Howard Dennis to the staff.