Deborah Group meets



The Deborah Group of the First Christian Church met Aug. 13, in the church parlor. There were seven members present with seven books and 15 calls reported. The meeting was opened with the CWF prayer.



The secretary and treasurer’s reports were given and the president’s letter was read reporting:



• Worship in the Park will be Sept. 8



• Family night will be Sept. 22 at the church with a covered dish dinner at 6 p.m.



• The group will host the after church social Aug. 25



The program was presented by Louella Nichols and hostesses for the evening were Nichols and Diana Nichols. The hostess gift was worn by Shirley Duhamel.



The September meeting will take place Sept. 16.