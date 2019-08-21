BETHESDA — The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal, one-vehicle crash that took place in Belmont County near Bethesda early Sunday morning (Aug. 11).



Robert Straight, 48, claims he lost control of his motorcycle on County Road 92 attempting to avoid hitting cows on the roadway. A passenger, Kimberly Bable, 49, of Jerusalem, was thrown from the bike as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.



Straight was transported to Wheeling Hospital with minor injuries. Neither Straight or Bable was wearing a helmet. Troopers said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.



An investigation into the the accident is on-going.