Farmers’ market to start



The Barnesville Farmers’ Market will take place the first and third Saturday of August of 2019. Anyone interested in setting up, feel free to contact Jane Jarrett at 740-484-1519.



Prints for sale



The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is selling copies of an artist rendition of Barnesville during the mid 20th century. It was created by Dave Barnhouse and prints will be offered for sale for $135. A limited number will be available and each print is signed, numbered and sleeved, but not framed. Picture is 28" x 16". Proceeds will help to fund the purchase the building on West Main Street that will house the headquarters for the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival. There will be a "Meet and Greet" reception for the artist, Dave Barnhouse, during the Pumpkin Festival at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 at the Pumpkin Festival Headquarters, near the King Pumpkin stand. For information, contact committee members Keith Williams at 740-297-1576, Tracey Rockwell at 740-310-0260, or Susan Lapham at 281-224-3030.



Meeting changed



Due to the Belmont County Fair, the September meeting of Somerset Township will be Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. The meeting will take place at the township garage. The public is welcome to attend.



Princess tea set



Hospice of Guernsey Inc. will have a princess tea on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Belmont County Museum from noon to 3 p.m. The fairy tale day will be full of sparkle, giddiness and a little bit of magic. There will be free tiaras, mini manicure, hair styling, princess face, tea and snacks, princess meet and tons of photo opportunities. Admission is by donation. Funds raised go to patient care and bereavement support. Space is limited. Call 740-432-7440 to reserve a seat.



Nazarene reboot planned



A sign at the former Barnesville Nazarene Church, located on South Lincoln Avenue, indicates the church will reopen shortly after the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival. "New Nazarene Church Opening," headlines a large vinyl sign that announces starting Oct. 5, every Saturday evening, a 6 p.m. service will follow a 5:30 p.m. social gathering. "Come in and see the exciting things God can do," the sign notes. Questions about the church's reboot are directed to the email address of guy1cheryl2@gmail.com or 740-472-0372.



Belmont College Trustees to meet



Belmont College will have its Board of Trustees meeting Saturday, Aug. 24 at Oglebay Resort, Wilson Lodge in Wheeling, W.Va. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.



Budget hearing set



The 2020 budget hearing schedule for Belmont County will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 11:30 a.m. in the Auditor’s Office at the Belmont County Court House, located at 101 W. Main St., St. Clairsville.



Chamber of Commerce meetings



The following is a list of 2019 Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce meetings: Sept. 11 at noon, Sulek & Dutton - Pike 40 (host), at Youth Center, 130 W. Church St.; Oct. 9 at noon, Harvey Goodman (host) at New Life Center, 219 W. Church St.; Nov. 13 at noon at Astoria Place, 400 Carrie Ave.; and Dec. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Emerald Pointe, 100 Michelli St.



Mining equipment show set



The 16th annual Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show will take place Sept. 7-8 on Ohio 519 between US 22 and New Athens. Visit www.Facebook.com/ocmes for information.



Blue Star Banner available



The Blue Star Banner is available to any Barnesville area family of a serviceman or servicewoman serving in any branch of the military, including the National Guard (active or reserve). A banner will be dedicated to the family and then placed in their window for the service member. For information or to have a ceremony, call 740-238-2137.



Coin club meets



The Barnesville Coin Club meets the third Sunday of every month, except December. The meetings are open to the public and are located at 229 E. Main St., Barnesville.