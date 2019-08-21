MARIETTA — Sophia Myers, a rising junior at River High School, developed her leadership skills at two highly selective programs this summer. Both programs took place on the beautiful Marietta College campus, situated at the confluence of the Ohio and Muskingum Rivers.



Founded in 1958, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY)’s mission is to "inspire and develop our global community of youth and volunteers to a life dedicated to leadership, service and innovation." Myers was selected for this year’s HOBY Ohio South Leadership Seminar, which was held June 6-9, 2019, because of her leadership accomplishments and potential for growth.



Myers joined 213 other young leaders from 32 Ohio counties, four counties in West Virginia, and Greenup County, Kentucky. The program featured a number of prominent speakers, including higher education professionals, authors, nonprofit executives, bankers, and business owners. The student leaders participated in icebreakers, personality tests, pep rallies with cheers and chants, small group sessions, and a number of other leadership development activities.



"We were taught how to think, not what to think. The speakers simply took a group of leaders and taught them how to process information and make decisions for themselves," said Myers, reflecting on the experience.



The Women’s Inspirational Summer Experience (WISE) welcomed its first cohort of high school students to Marietta College for four days starting on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. This program "provided young women in high school with a glimpse of college life and helped to boost their confidence as they plan for their futures." WISE not only provided Myers with information about the college process, but it introduced her to new friends and mentors, sharpened her communication skills, and further developed her leadership abilities.



Similar to HOBY, WISE focused on instilling a culture of service and featured a number of icebreakers, speakers, and leadership activities. It also showcased programming around art and entrepreneurship. WISE included 25 junior and senior girls, but also included a full waiting list, demonstrating the selective nature of the opportunity.



The program is the brainchild of Maribeth Saleem-Tanner, Marietta College Director of Civic Engagement, and Kelli Barnette, Marietta College Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Management. Saleem-Tanner said the duo designed the program "for young women who are smart and creative and have potential and would really benefit from the strong support network, enrichment activities, and confidence-building opportunities offered through WISE."



"It was interesting to learn about programs outside my typical interests. I felt empowered to make a difference even in areas I usually stay away from," Myers said.



Sofie Myers now hopes to bring what she learned from these two highly selective leadership programs back to River High School and the entire Ohio Valley, so she can better help her neighbors and more effectively lead at River High School.