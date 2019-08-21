The Barnesville Library recently added new items to its shelves:



Memorials and Honors — With My Daddy by James Brown, boardbook, in honor of Timmy Hall given by Ellabelle; Abraham Lincoln’s Statesmanship And The Limits Of Liberal Democracy by Jon D. Schaff, in memory of Thomas F. Myers given by Delores Wilson.



Fiction — Dead Man’s Journey by Les Savage, large print western; Dark Age by Pierce Brown, science fiction; The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead; Game Of The Sniper by Stephen Hunter; Bitterroots by C.J. Box; The Chain by Adrian McKinty; Labyrinth by Catherine Coulter; Chances Are…by Richard Russo; Someone We Know by Shari Lapena; Chariot On The Mountain by Jack Ford.



Non-Fiction — How To Make Your Own Ugly Christmas Sweaters by Nicolette Lafonseca; The Essential Mexican Instant Pot Cookbook by Deborah Schneider; Where The Lost Dogs Go by Susannah Charleson; Cook’s Illustrated Revolutionary Recipes; Renovation: Completely Revised And Updated by Michael Litchfield & Chip Harley.



Books on CDs — Window On The Bay by Debbie Macomber; The Inn by James Patterson; The Bitterroots by C.J. Box; Outfox by Sandra Brown.