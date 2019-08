ST. CLAIRSVILLE — A Flushing man has been given the maximum sentence for his involvement in child pornography.



Bryan Choate, 38, appeared in Belmont County Common Pleas Court on Aug. 12 for sentencing after pleading guilty in July to two charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor and possession of methamphetamine. Choate will serve eight years behind bars.



Detectives found over 100 child pornography videos on his cellphone.



Choate will also have to register as a tier 2 sex offender.