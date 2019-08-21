Dickinson Cattle Co., in Barnesville, will have its 52nd annual Customer Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. till dark.



Each year, the Dickinson family invites all clients and friends to enjoy an educational "Customer Appreciation Event." Ohio Fall colors are exploding, the weather is perfect; if not, there is a covered pavilion. This special event is planned for those who savor great cattle. If you have not attended in the past, what are you waiting for? Here is the plan, which includes a free lunch for ranch guests of rib sticking delicious beef and assorted trimmings, don’t miss out.



Here are some highlights:



* Demonstrations of hog tying, tail bleeding for preg checks, magnet location, and first day calf ID and computer entry data.



* Horn Showcase TLBAA Satellite International horn measuring. See historic measurements competitive world wide. Official judge Ed Callan.



* Semen cool sweet deal on semen, one day only — some bulls half price —bring your tank.



* See over 90-inch and 100-inch T2T legends — including World Champion Jester, Silent Iron, Jam Packed, Cut'n Dried, Drop Box, Dragon Pearl, Hooray and two over 100-inch specimens.



* Bring your calves to brand. Use DCC chutes, irons and we brand for you, or you do it. Learn to brand and castrate the humane and totally bloodless way — live demonstrations — volunteers needed. No more than four calves branded per owner (whole herd branding not offered) Doug Burris officiating.



* Free photos with the gentlest, kindest DCC steer ever. Bring your camera or they will snap for you.



* Narrated cattle pasture bus tours. Guaranteed no ride bumpier this side of Washington, DC.



* Peruse the LONGHORNS HEAD TO TAIL STORE. See a store full of great useful items you can’t buy at Walmart, or any government jail or tax office. Visit continuous LHTT Theater/Horn Gallery. See 75 different sale products made of horn. Special price on "Ohio boneless swinging steaks."



* See the most economical, safest squeeze chute — the BRY. Now $1,450. Haul home in your own pickup or borrow a neighbor's.



* Demos of the Gallagher cattle scales — wives weighed free.



* Get all your Christmas gifts early. Buy the new book by Darol Dickinson, HORN STEW. At the book signing have Darol personally sign for your giving.



* There will be a few cattle for sale that you will really like. Low priced feeder steers ready to go. Bring a big trailer.



* Educational presentation getting rid of the fat, getting rid of weeds, and marketing against world political odds.



RSVP’s required. If you plan to attend and have not sent in reservations, do it now. The trail drive style Texas Longhorn beef lunch is free. The educational demonstrations and ranch narrated bus tours are $15 for adults and $5 for children. If you are a DCC client, bring your last purchase invoice; one free admittance per invoice.