ST. CLAIRSVILLE — At its meeting on July 24, the Board of Directors of the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP) granted initial accreditation to the EMS - Paramedic program at Belmont College in St. Clairsville. The CAAHEP Board acted upon the accreditation recommendation of the Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions (CoAEMSP).



Through the accreditation process, which includes a thorough review of the program, curriculum, resources, faculty and staff, as well as a site visit of the program, the EMS - Paramedic program at Belmont College was determined to be in substantial compliance with the nationally-approved Standards and Guidelines for educational programs as established by the EMS - Paramedic profession.



The Paramedic degree program at Belmont is a combination of allied health and general education courses designed to give students the complex knowledge and skills necessary for the acute management and transportation of the broad range of critical and emergent patients who access the emergency medical system.



As part of their classroom experience, students’ complete courses in International Trauma Life Support-Adult and Pediatric Provider, Advanced Cardiac Life Support, and Pediatric Advanced Life Support. Students who successfully complete the program are eligible for NREMT (National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians) testing, as stipulated by the Ohio Division of Emergency Medical Services.



CAAHEP accredits more than 2,200 educational programs that prepare health professionals in 32 different disciplines. Accreditation is one step in a process that is meant to protect the public and ensure a supply of qualified health care professionals. For information about CAAHEP and accreditation, visit www.caahep.org.



For information on the EMS - Paramedic program at Belmont College, visit www.belmontcollege.edu.