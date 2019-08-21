COLUMBUS — On Oct. 10, the Ohio Civil Rights Commission (OCRC), along with sponsors Wright State University, Honda of America, and PNC, will host the Eleventh Annual Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The Civil Rights Hall of Fame seeks to acknowledge outstanding Ohioans who are recognized as pioneers in human and civil rights and who have advanced the goals of equality and inclusion.



The 2019 Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame honorees are:



Thomas Jefferson Ferguson (1830-1887) - Leader, author, and education trailblazer who created the first institution of higher education created and controlled by African Americans.



Mary Hackney (1915-2008) - Education desegregation advocate and teacher of the Marching Mothers and Children of Hillsboro.



Dr. John "Jack" E. Hansan (1930-2019) - Social worker, civil rights organizer, and policy leader who led the Cincinnati delegation of the March on Washington and advocates for policies and programs to combat racial inequality.



Geraldine "Jerrie" Mock (1925-2014) - Aviation trailblazer, record breaker, and the first woman to fly solo around the world.



Burt Silverman (1919-1978) - Dedicated advocate to racial equality and improving race issues as leader of the Toledo Board of Community Relations and the Ohio Civil Rights Commission.



Stanley Eugene Tolliver, Sr. (1925-2011) - Civil rights lawyer who represented clients in high profile civil rights cases and was part of the push for desegregation in Cleveland



The Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame program will consist of a formal ceremony that will honor these inductees. Angela Pace, Director of Community Affairs for 10TV Columbus, will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies for this year’s event and Opera Columbus will perform. Chair Lori Barreras of the Ohio Civil Rights Commission said, "It is a privilege to honor those who have made remarkable advances in the fight for civil rights and paved paths for Ohioans today."



The Eleventh Annual Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Thursday October 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Ohio Statehouse Atrium in Columbus. The event is free and all members of the public are invited to attend the induction ceremony and the reception to be held in the Ohio Statehouse Rotunda immediately following.



For information, including biographies and photos of this year's inductees, visit the Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame page of the Ohio Civil Rights Commission website.