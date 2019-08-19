LOUDONVILLE — When 9-year-old Laney Polen learned earlier this summer that the Loudonville Church Women had issued a challenge to the community to pack a police car with donated school supplies for needy children, she made a challenge to herself.



"I will fill the trunk of the police car with donated supplies I collect," the determined youngster said.



And she did just that. The daughter of Dave and Jennifer Polen put the word out that she was gathering donated school supplies for the effort.



"We gathered together all the supplies we had in our house, I put a post on Facebook that I was collecting donations which result in many donations brought to our house, and through a contact at Dr. Robert Berry’s office (a Loudonville chiropractor), they set up collection boxes in the office that led to many more donations," Polen said.



Finally, Mrs. Beth Ring, a school guidance counselor, gave her a big box of school supplies.



In the end, Polen, who starts the fourth grade in the Loudonville-Perrysville Schools next week, assembled an impressive list of school supplies. It included eight backpacks, 15 notebooks, seven packs of paper, 14 folders, seven art boxes, 19 colored pencils, 22 crayon packs, 12 boxes of pencils, a box of markers, eight packs of glue sticks, nine glue bottles, 12 scissors, eight rulers, three pencil sharpeners, two eraser packs, two packs of tape and 11 zipper pouches. All of the donations, indeed, filled the trunk of the police call.



"I felt very serious about this," Polen said, "as I know kids need this stuff to be successful in school."



Several donated cash for her effort, and she used the money to buy the backpacks she donated.



The Church Women’s Pack the Police Car effort culminated July 20 with donations more than filling the car. The donated items were distributed to 127 children at a back to school event held at The Store, a Church Women project that accepted donations of and distributed donated clothing and other items for the needy on July 30.



Approximately 1,200 school items and 250 personal care items were donated by locals and visitors to the area.