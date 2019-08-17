The Barbasol Foundation has approved a grant in the amount of $5,000 designated for Hospice of North Central Ohio (HNCO)’s Bereavement Center and programs in Ashland.



The grant will help provide funding for HNCO’s Bereavement Center which will be located in the organization’s new facility scheduled to open in 2020.



"The new bereavement center will play a major role in providing the Ashland community with a much-needed centrally located facility for bereavement support and services to those in need," stated Bereavement Coordinator Kailey Bradley, LCC.



The center plans to provide goodwill services and educational resources to anyone in our community who is living with grief. It also will offer a multitude of support groups for children, adolescents and adults. The center will be a resource for local schools, churches and other organizations struggling with unexpected or traumatic loss.



"We are indeed grateful for Barbasol Foundation’s continued support of HNCO and the Ashland community," stated Bill Kahl, HNCO’s executive director.



The Barbasol Foundation was established to share the resources of the company with charitable causes and annually grants charitable organizations operating within Ashland County and the Columbus area.



The nonprofit Hospice of North Central Ohio continues to serve 200 patients daily in Ashland, Knox, Richland and surrounding counties with palliative and hospice services. Additionally, free bereavement services are provided for hundreds of families of hospice patients and to anyone in the community experiencing grief. Call 800-952-2207 for more information. HNCO is a partner agency of United Way.