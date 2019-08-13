AUGUST 13, 1959



George Williams is named marshal of Senecaville by Mayor C.O. Harding. Williams succeeds William Miller.



Beverly Hills Restaurants is now operated by Russell Stanger and Mrs. Dorothy Porter.



AUGUST 13, 1969



Joseph O. Goodwin is promoted to staff appraiser at Cambridge Savings and loan.



AUGUST 13, 1979



Jim Bunting and Lefty Hall win the Jeffersonian's baseball trivia contest.



AUGUST 13, 1989



The 13th reunion of the Lower Possum School took place at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard McVicker. Prizes were given to the oldest member, Eva Davis Callahan and the youngest, Warren Tucker.



AUGUST 13, 1999



Lisa K. Merry, Senecaville, was reappointed to the Muskingum Area Technical College, for a term ending July 31, 2002. Merry is the director of both The Farmers and Merchants Bank and FarmMerc Inc.