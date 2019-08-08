Weather



Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, with chance of a few severe storms. High of 84, low of 59.



Friday: Sunny skies. High of 81, low of 57.



This weekend at the Living Word



On Friday, all ladies 13 and up will receive a special admission price of $10. On Saturday, visitors will have the opportunity to have a Meet and Greet/Photo session with one of the men who portray Jesus Christ during the drama, from 6:15 to 7 p.m. The drama begins at 7:30 p.m. For more information and to check out the calendar of upcoming events, visit www.livingworddrama.org or call 740-439-2761.



School board meeting



The East Muskingum Board of Education will meet in regular session on Thursday August 8, at 5:30 p.m., in the John Glenn High School Library, located at 13115 John Glenn School Rd., New Concord.



G.R.A.C.E. Pantry



G.R.A.C.E. Pantry distribution will be this Friday, August 9, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Center United Methodist Church, located at 11026 Cadiz Rd. Identification is required.



Car Wash



Cambridge High School Student Council is hosting a fundraising car wash on Saturday, August 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Ormes Hardware in Cambridge.



Meeting notice



There will be a Public Employees Retirement, Inc. meeting on Tuesday, August14, at 2 p.m., at Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center.



Blood drive



There will be an American Red Cross blood drive at Dean Orthodontics, 61121 Southgate Road, on Wednesday, August 14, from 1 to 7 p.m. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.



Taco Night!



Pathways Fellowship Teen Center will host a taco dinner, Chinese auction and live auction on Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center.



Thought of the day



The salvation of the righteous is of the Lord: He is their strength in the time of trouble.



Ps. 37:39