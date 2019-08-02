100 Years Ago (1919)



For the first time in its history, there was a strike at the Strong Enamel Company in Sebring. Wanting an increase in wages of about 20 percent, the dippers and sprayers along with their helpers inaugurated the strike that impacted a quarter of the workforce.



While thousands of railroad workers in the midwest and south walked out, Alliance shopmen employed at the Pennsylvania Railroad shops and roundhouse remained at work while Railroad Director General Walker D. Hines, who had asked workers to stay on the job, w considered demands made by shopmen from all over the country for higher wages. New York Central men also remained at work.



75 Years Ago (1944)



Lester Cox, a crew chief with a Liberator heavy bombardment group with the 16th Air Force in Italy, was advanced to the rank of master sergeant. Cox, who lived on Heacock Road, had been an employee of the Alliance Porcelain Products Company before entering the service.



50 Years Ago (1969)



Peggy Funkhouser, 18, of the 1000 block of West College Street, died from injuries she sustained in a an early Saturday morning crash. Funkhouser was a passenger in a car driven by David Knox, 18, a resident of the 300 block of South Freedom Avenue, who was charged with first-degree homicide by motor vehicle and reckless driving. Knox was westbound on State Street when his car struck the rear of a car in front of him at the intersection of Miller Avenue at around 1:05 a.m. The Knox vehicle went over the north curb, traveling through the front yards of Mount Union’s McCready and Cunningham halls, crossed State Street and then went over the south curb, smashing into a tree in the 400 block of West State Street. Investigators said the Knox vehicle traveled a total distance of 890 feet after the initial collision. Knox was treated for minor injuries, while two other passengers — Rafaela Acevedo, 19, a resident of the 1000 block of South Mahoning Avenue, and Patricia Steed, 17, a resident of the 400 block of Cambridge Street — were hospitalized.



Army Spec. 4 Terry L. Hardin, a 1966 Sebring McKinley High grad, was awarded the Bronze Star for heroism during an attack on his unit May 12 in Vietnam. He was serving with Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry. When his unit’s position came under an intense enemy attack, Hardin, with total disregard for his personal safety, manned the bunker’s .50-caliber machine gun and began placing a heavy volume of heavy weapons and rocket fire, refusing to leave his post to seek safety in a nearby bunker.



25 Years Ago (1994)



Mike Brown was named sports editor of The Review.