The GriefCare Place offers support groups that give the one grieving the loss of a loved one by death the understanding of the grief process and encourages them that healing will come. All grief support groups are at no cost.



All groups will meet at The GriefCare Place Support Center, at 4499 Darrow Road in Stow in the Serenity Hospice building – entrance in rear. Call the office for information or directions at 330-686-1750 or email griefcareplace@gmail.com. Monthly meeting calendars are posted on our website, www.thegriefcareplace.org.



Upcoming sessions are:



• Grief 101:The Basics — A support group designed for adults grieving the death of any loved one. This is our foundational, progressive program that provides information about the natural, normal and necessary grief journey. The next group meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday.



• Grief 102: Achieving Healing — A support group designed for adults who have learned about grief and have completed their period of acute grieving. (Grief 101:The Basics is a prerequisite). The next group meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday.



• Other Adult Losses — A support group for adults grieving the death of a parent, sibling, close friend or relative other than a spouse. The next group meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday.