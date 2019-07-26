Isaiah 45:3 "And I will give thee the treasures of darkness, and hidden riches of secret places, that thou mayest know that I, the LORD, which call thee by thy name, am the God of Israel."



I came across this verse recently and again recognized the beauty of the scripture. I know I am taking it somewhat out of context but in this verse I see a wonderful promise. If I can claim it for myself, God says he will give me treasures and hidden riches so I will know that he is Lord, God of Israel.



Who doesn’t like treasures and riches? Do I need them to know that he is Lord? Not in the way the human mind usually works. It doesn’t take worldly riches of jewels and possessions to prove to me that God is Lord. He is Lord, Master, Savior and friend to me already. I know he loves me in a way, and so much more than things of this world could begin to show.



What are the treasures of darkness and hidden riches of secret places? I truly don’t know what God had in mind for Israel when he promised these things, but I wondered, if he calls me by name what does he have for me? Can I tell you what I think?



I read this and was reminded of the beauty of scripture. That’s an honest treasure. To read the Bible and have words seem to step out of the darkness and speak to me; that’s riches almost beyond belief. To read and come across places of darkness or secret places that I missed my last time through, then know that God has waited for me to read them again with an understanding that can only come from him are more precious than any jewels this world can offer.



Treasures and riches of scripture bring blessings untold.