HOLMESVILLE — An unassuming shop from the road, Kauffman’s Country Market is actually packed with fresh produce, bulk foods and much more.



Orpha Kanagy, 24, took over ownership of the market after the former owners sold the store in January. Kanagy had been an employee at the market for four years and "enjoyed the work" before taking over the helm, an experience which prepared her for this new role, she said.



Kanagy said she was prepared to look at purchasing another store when she found out that Kauffman’s was soon to be up for sale. The previous owners were willing to sell the market to her and she took the opportunity.



"It’s an established business, so I didn’t have to work to bring customers in," Kanagy said.



Customer satisfaction is one aspect of the business Kanagy wants to keep as a priority.



The market itself carries fresh produce like bananas, green beans, blueberries, grapes and strawberries. Peaches, melons and sweet corn are the most popular items during the hot summer months, Kanagy said.



Kauffman’s also has a full-size deli inside, with a variety of meats and cheeses as well as a soft-serve ice cream menu that includes such specialty items as root beer floats, sundaes and shakes.



A wide assortment of bulk foods are available inside, including frozen foods. Guests can also purchase a sub combo with chips and a drink for $5. Baked goods are delivered frequently and are available near the checkout counter.



The market has sales for grocery, produce and deli items. Follow them on Facebook to see their weekly ad or call Kauffman’s Country Market at 330-279-2283.



Kauffman’s Country Market is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the summer season. They are closed on Sundays. Kauffman’s is located two miles north of Holmesville at 9091 State Route 83.